Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Bristol

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on returning to the concrete track of Bristol Motor Speedway: "The night race at Bristol (Motor Speedway) is one of my favorites. It’s such a prestigious track and race. The fans always show up there and it’s a great atmosphere. I’ve had some good runs on the concrete track, including a win in the Valvoline Chevy in 2021. Valvoline is back this weekend and it would be great to get another win before the Round of 12!"



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's strong playoff results thus far: "Our team has great momentum right now. It’s been nice to have two good runs the past two weeks, but there is certainly a lot of racing left ahead in the playoffs. We’ve got to stay focused and stay grounded. We take every week as it comes and this week is at Bristol (Motor Speedway), which is just an amazing track. I love Bristol. Kyle (Larson) loves Bristol. He’s always super good at Bristol in anything that he drives. The team’s been executing well and hopefully we have a fast Chevy to be there at the end. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting race."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the unique environment of Bristol: "My favorite (track), I would say, and probably my favorite race of the year. I just think that the environment up there is so unique and it's so different. I love going (there). It’s close to home and up in the mountains of Tennessee. It’s just a cool deal from top to bottom. And they've always done a good job up there making that environment fun and energetic for the drivers and the fans. I think when that's the case, everybody has more fun."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the Next Gen car at Bristol and what to expect on Saturday night: "It’s hard to say. We’ve had one race there with this car and it seemed ok. The tire’s changing slightly for this race, so that’s always a bit of an unknown. We’ll see what that has in store for us and how it affects the racing. Hopefully, there's multiple lanes. To me, when we have multiple lanes and the top comes in, the racing's better and you have more opportunity to pass."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset for Saturday's race: "It would be nice if we could lock into the next round of the playoffs, or be close to locking in, before the end of the race this weekend. It just gives you more options on what you can do strategy-wise. We’ve raced at Bristol (Motor Speedway) in every point situation just about before, so we’ll be prepared for whatever happens. We just need to go in, race our own race and maximize points. Hopefully, we’ll be in a situation to go for a win and add some extra playoff points for the next round if it works out."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how to prepare for Bristol: "Bristol (Motor Speedway) is a great atmosphere but a challenge to setup for. You need to be able to attack the entry without getting too loose, have your car turning when it lands into the banking, and you need to keep wrapping the bottom on exit but not so much that it snaps the back end of the car. It all happens super quick. We’ll qualify in the 14-second bracket. Even on a long run, we’ll probably be in the mid-15-second range. Getting a good starting spot is key and getting some stage points would be great. There will be a bunch of strategies playing out given all the different scenarios. It will be about running our own race."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on heading to Bristol: "I think this weekend is one that our team really looks forward to. We have faced some unfortunate circumstances this season, so getting a top-10 finish last weekend in Kansas was a bit of a stabilizer for the No. 48 team. We have a chance to create some momentum to finish the season with and we all know that. Blake (Harris) and I have always focused on the details, looked to maximize where we can and this weekend is no different. We haven’t been to Bristol (Motor Speedway) together yet, but that gives us a clean slate to go work with, which I am looking forward to."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset for this weekend's race at Bristol: "Saturday night at Bristol (Motor Speedway) is a great opportunity for us to bounce back. I feel like we had decent car speed and momentum going at Darlington (Raceway) and then rallied at the end of the Kansas race to bring home a top-10. It’s important to go into these playoff races and challenge ourselves as a team against those who are still in it to see where we stack up. Alex (Bowman) had a great race here last fall before a mechanical issue and Hendrick Motorsports as an organization had some positive results as well. We plan to go execute a clean weekend from start to finish and put ourselves in the best position to put the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in victory lane."