Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Bristol

TOP FIVE AT KANSAS: Kyle Larson led the way for Hendrick Motorsports with a fourth-place result in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. After qualifying on the front row, he quickly jumped to the lead. The 31-year-old driver went on to score his fourth stage win of the season and would pace the field for a race-high 99 laps. Despite finishing outside the top 10 in stage two, Larson rallied in the final stage to earn a fourth-place result in his 100th Cup Series start with Hendrick Motorsports.
ATOP THE STANDINGS: Following the second race of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs, Larson took the lead in the driver points standings. Larson’s first-place finish at Darlington Raceway (which locked him into the Round of 12) and his fourth-place finish at Kansas put him at the top with 2,117 points.
IN 2023: The driver of the No. 5 leads the series in top-five finishes (12) and average starting position (9.64) this season. He ranks as the second-best driver on restarts, based on data from Racing Insights. Larson has the third-most laps led (778), laps run in the top five (2,619), laps run in the top 10 (4,041) and is in a four-way tie for the third-most top-10 finishes (14). In addition, he has the fourth-best average running position (11.79).
BACK AT BRISTOL: This weekend, the Elk Grove, California, native returns to Bristol Motor Speedway for the famous night race. The Tennessee short track is where Larson has led the second-most laps (850) at any track in his Cup Series career, only 49 circuits behind Dover Motor Speedway. In 2021, he won the night race, taking the No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet to victory lane. Since the start of 2017, which totals eight starts on Bristol’s concrete layout, Larson has the best average starting position (4.75), average finishing position (6.25) and most laps led (760). In that span, he is tied for the most stage wins (three), runner-up finishes (two), top-10s (seven) and pole positions (one).
STRONG ON SHORT TRACKS: This season, Larson has earned three victories on short tracks: Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway and the exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Of all Cup Series drivers in the Next Gen era (since 2022) on short tracks, he has the best average finish (8.25), is tied for the most points-paying wins (two) and has the second-most points scored (295). In 49 career Cup Series starts on short tracks, Larson has four wins, 12 top-five finishes, 22 top-10s, three pole positions and 1,245 laps led.
FOUR TIRES FAST: The No. 5 pit crew holds the fourth-fastest four-tire average pit stop time at 11.244 seconds. Their four-tire stop of 9.281 seconds on lap 93 in June's race at Nashville Superspeedway is the fifth-fastest four-tire stop of the season. The team’s five-man pit crew consists of Blaine Anderson (front-tire changer), R.J. Barnette (tire carrier), Brandon Harder (fueler), Brandon Johnson (jackman) and Calvin Teague (rear-tire changer).
VALVOLINE ON BOARD: Valvoline will make its third and final appearance of 2023 as the primary sponsor of Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend at Bristol. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. Off the track, Valvoline is the preferred lubricant of Hendrick Automotive Group, which operates 95 car dealerships across the United States. To see every angle of the No. 5 Valvoline Chevy, click here.
WIN A CHEVROLET COLORADO Z71: Want to drive Larson’s 2023 Chevrolet Colorado truck? The 2021 Cup Series champion is giving away his ride to one lucky winner. Fans can donate now to enter a drawing for a chance to take home the Z71 Crew Cab 4WD package with custom features and styling. This special sweepstakes raises funding for the Kyle Larson Foundation’s “DRIVE FOR 5” campaign that supports youth, families and communities in need. The campaign is nearing its fundraising goal of $500,000. Click here to check out this sweet custom ride and enter to win today. The drawing closes on Sunday, Dec. 3, and the winner will be chosen on Monday, Dec. 11.