Trackhouse Signs Shane van Gisbergen to 2024 Developmental Program

“It is time for a new challenge and this adventure into NASCAR will be the biggest challenge of my career and one I’m really looking forward to. I want to thank Justin Marks (Trackhouse founder and owner) and everyone at Trackhouse Racing who have taken a chance on me and given me this opportunity. I’m excited to get to America and getting the season started.”

Van Gisbergen’s Chicago victory and 10th-place finish on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13 are his only two Cup Series starts. His only other NASCAR experience came Aug. 11 at Indianapolis Raceway Park where he made his paved oval career debut. He kept a lead lap position until the final few laps, finishing 18th.

At Chicago, Van Gisbergen became one of six foreign born drivers to win a Cup Series race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start. It was just the latest entry in a resume that includes Supercars Championships for Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2016, 2021 and 2022, plus 78 wins and 47 pole positions making him the fourth most successful driver in series history. He also won the Bathurst 1000 in 2020 and 2022.

Van Gisbergen’s Chicago opportunity came through Trackhouse’s PROJECT91 program created last year and designed to expand the organization’s global reach by fielding a Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers. Indianapolis marked the fourth race for PROJECT91 after appearances by 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Räikkönen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2022 and at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26.

Marks said Trackhouse is designing van Gisbergen’s 2024 schedule to introduce him to NASCAR.

“This is going to be a tremendous challenge for Shane but he is a tremendous driver as we have all seen,” said Marks. “Next year will be about getting him acclimated to oval track racing, superspeedways, 1.5-mile tracks and everything he has never experienced in his career. It’s obviously going to be a learning process, but we think Shane will perform quite well.”

Van Gisbergen will join Trackhouse drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain in 2024. Chastain won the June 25 race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway a week before van Gisbergen’s Chicago victory. A week after Chicago, Suárez finished second at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga.