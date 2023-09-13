FedEx Racing Express Facts – Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday Race Info

Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Date/Time: Saturday, September 16 / 7:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 500 laps / 266.5 miles

Track Length: 0.533 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2023 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedex.com/en-us/racing/press-kit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Playoffs So Far: Through two playoff races, Denny Hamlin ranks third in the points standings behind Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick. The Chesterfield, Virginia native’s 240 laps led and two stage wins in the first two playoff races leads all drivers.

Bristol Notes: Hamlin is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Bristol Motor Speedway with both victories coming in the track’s annual night race (2012 and 2019). He has posted back-to-back top-10 finishes on the track’s concrete oval layout after finishing ninth in each of the past two seasons. Overall, Hamlin owns nine top-five finishes and 16 top-10s in 32 starts on the .533-mile track.

Pole Winner: Hamlin leads all active drivers with four career pole awards at Bristol. The No. 11 driver, who also holds the most career pole awards amongst active drivers, most recently won the pole at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile in August 2019.

Gabehart Effect: Since being paired with crew chief Chris Gabehart at the start of the 2019 season, Hamlin leads the Cup Series with 19 victories, 76 top-five finishes, and 4,760 laps led. During their time working together, the duo has won at eight of the 10 playoff tracks, including a victory at Bristol in 2019.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Races: 32

Wins: 2

Poles: 4

Top-5: 9

Top-10: 16

Laps Led: 894

Avg. Start: 12.6

Avg. Finish: 14.3

Hamlin Conversation – Bristol

What is your outlook going to Bristol this weekend?

“We have a lot of confidence going into this weekend. We feel good about the position we’re in, so I don’t think our approach will change at all. There are seven playoff points up for grabs, so our goal is to go there, qualify up front and put ourselves in position to win stages and have a shot to win the race. If we can do that, the other stuff will take care of itself.”

FedEx Freight Direct: This Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, the No. 11 Camry will feature FedEx Freight Direct. FedEx Freight Direct is the next step in offering great service. With FedEx Freight Direct, the company can help with residential and business freight delivery by providing multiple service levels to both simplify pricing and reduce transit times. FedEx Freight Direct was made possible by the innovative, resilient, and customer-centric approach team members take when confronted with new market trends and industry challenges.

