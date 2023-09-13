Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Barger Precast Camaro ZL1
- AJ Allmendinger has made 22 NCS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway and has led 54 laps and earned two top-10 finishes, including a seventh place finish in 2022 with Kaulig Racing.
- So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led 17 laps and earned two top five and five top-10 finishes.
"Bristol was a really good race for us last year. We had a really strong run, a top-10 finish, and I was very happy with the car. Over the last couple months, we’ve found more speed in our race cars, and I’m look forward to getting back to Bristol with the same aero package and everything as last year. I’m excited to get on track and hopefully have a strong run."
- AJ Allmendinger on Bristol Motor Speedway