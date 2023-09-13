Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Mountain Dew Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley has made two NCS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of 12 th in the 2022 Bass Pro Shops NHRA Night Race.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history. "The Bristol night race is one of my favorite events of the year. We had two really fast Kaulig racing cars there last year and I’m looking forward to getting on track in our beautiful Mountain Dew/ Food City Chevy. " - Justin Haley on Bristol Motor Speedway