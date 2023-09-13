Christopher Bell - No. 20 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

No. 20 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL NCS AT BRISTOL: Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) this weekend in the No. 20 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In this race one year ago Bell started eighth, finished second in stage one and first in stage two. Bell led 143 laps before a flat tire cost him some track position late in the race, he was able to pit for tires and earn a top-five finish.

Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) this weekend in the No. 20 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In this race one year ago Bell started eighth, finished second in stage one and first in stage two. Bell led 143 laps before a flat tire cost him some track position late in the race, he was able to pit for tires and earn a top-five finish. BRISTOL DIRT WINNER: Bell won the spring dirt race at Bristol. He started fourth following the heat races and led 100 laps during the race to take home the win, locking himself into the 2023 NASCAR Playoff field.

Bell won the spring dirt race at Bristol. He started fourth following the heat races and led 100 laps during the race to take home the win, locking himself into the 2023 NASCAR Playoff field. BELL BRISTOL STATS: Bell has four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at BMS including one win in 2019. In addition to the victory, Bell has two top-five and two top-10 finishes in his four starts and has led 110 laps. Bell also has three NASCAR CRAFTMSAN Truck Series starts at BMS, earning one pole and two top-10 finishes.

Bell has four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at BMS including one win in 2019. In addition to the victory, Bell has two top-five and two top-10 finishes in his four starts and has led 110 laps. Bell also has three NASCAR CRAFTMSAN Truck Series starts at BMS, earning one pole and two top-10 finishes. RESER’S FINE FOODS: The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will feature Reser’s Fine Foods this weekend under the lights at Bristol. A longtime partner of JGR, Reser’s makes fresh deli salads, sides, and prepared foods – it has been a proud sponsor of good times at the track, picnics, BBQs, and family meals, and its great-tasting and convenient foods can be found at grocers across the United States and Canada.

The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will feature Reser’s Fine Foods this weekend under the lights at Bristol. A longtime partner of JGR, Reser’s makes fresh deli salads, sides, and prepared foods – it has been a proud sponsor of good times at the track, picnics, BBQs, and family meals, and its great-tasting and convenient foods can be found at grocers across the United States and Canada. BELL AND RESER’S FINE FOODS: Bristol will mark the second time Bell has driven a car for Reser’s Fine Foods, the first came in 2021 in the NXS race at Daytona International Speedway in August. Bell earned a sixth-place finish.

Bristol will mark the second time Bell has driven a car for Reser’s Fine Foods, the first came in 2021 in the NXS race at Daytona International Speedway in August. Bell earned a sixth-place finish. PLAYOFFS STANDINGS: Bell heads into the Playoff elimination race at Bristol 10 th in the standings, 13 points ahead of the cut line.

Bell heads into the Playoff elimination race at Bristol 10 in the standings, 13 points ahead of the cut line. KANSAS RECAP: Bell started on the pole at Kansas and ran consistently in the top five throughout stage one, he lost some ground going into stage two after a pit stop at the stage break and over a long green flag run reported that the car was loose off. During the final stage Bell cycled up to the front of the field before coming in for a green flag stop. Bell worked his way up to ninth when the caution came out, setting the field up for a NASCAR overtime finish. Bell restarted 10 th and gained two positions in overtime to cross the finish line eighth.

Bell started on the pole at Kansas and ran consistently in the top five throughout stage one, he lost some ground going into stage two after a pit stop at the stage break and over a long green flag run reported that the car was loose off. During the final stage Bell cycled up to the front of the field before coming in for a green flag stop. Bell worked his way up to ninth when the caution came out, setting the field up for a NASCAR overtime finish. Bell restarted 10 and gained two positions in overtime to cross the finish line eighth. JGR AT BRISTOL: JGR has earned 13 NCS victories at BMS. In 154 combined starts, the organization has tallied 39 top-five finishes, 60 top-10s and 6,437 laps led.

JGR has earned 13 NCS victories at BMS. In 154 combined starts, the organization has tallied 39 top-five finishes, 60 top-10s and 6,437 laps led. RACE INFO: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at BMS begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I’m super excited about Bristol. The night race there is my favorite race of the year. The crowd is always electric, and the racing is intense. The playoff battle is super tight so it’s going to be an awesome event.”

JGR PR