LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts a nd like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Kansas Recap: Carson Hocevar made his third NASCAR Cup Series start in last Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, and was fast right off the bat. The No. 42 Chevy was 18th quick in practice, and despite some contact with the wall in qualifying, he was still able to start from the 21st position. Carson stayed in tow with the leaders sticking around on the lead lap for the most part of the day, climbing to as high as 15th at the end of stage two. On the final pit stop, a costly uncontrolled tire penalty dropped him to the tail end of the lead lap, however he was able to pass a couple of cars to come home in 20th place.

Solid on Sundays: Hocevar has impressed in his two NASCAR Cup Series starts with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Last Sunday's finish makes it two top-20 results in two starts, notably finishing both races on the lead lap. As he continues to learn the ropes in the Cup Series, he joked that these past few weekends have been 'surreal', recalling that just a few short years ago, he was a fan of many of the drivers that he now races door-to-door with, collecting their die-cast cars and playing as them in NASCAR video games. No doubt, Hocevar has a great future ahead of him in the sport.

Double Duty: Before he takes the green flag for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Hocevar will embark on his primary position competing for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series title on Thursday night. Hocevar secured his spot in the Round of 8, and hopes to continue his dream season by advancing to the Championship 4 in Phoenix. So far this year, he's won three times (Texas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, and Richmond Raceway), and enters the start of this round positioned fourth in points, currently tied with the driver directly below the cutline. Tune-in to FOX Sports 1 on Thursday, Sept. 14th at 9:00 PM ET to watch the Truck Series drivers go to battle for 200 laps.

Back in Green: Hocevar's No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet will revert back to the sea foam green version of the paint scheme as he runs under the lights in on Saturday. The white version of the Sunseeker scheme, which was most recently ran at Kansas last weekend, will return for the remainder of the season in the "day" races, starting next week at Texas Motor Speedway.

2024 and Beyond: On Wednesday of last week, the Club announced that John Hunter Nemechek will join to drive the No. 42 entry beginning in 2024 when the team makes its manufacturer change from Chevrolet to Toyota. The Xfinity Series driver has had a break-through year in 2023, posting a series-high six wins (Auto Club Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Kansas Speedway), two poles (sweeping at Darlington Raceway), along with 13 top-fives and 19 top-10 finishes. Following his most recent win at Kansas, Nemechek enters the start of the NXS Playoffs seeded as the championship leader heading into Friday night's race in Bristol. He'll assume his new role following the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, but until then, his focus will be purely on competing for the coveted NXS title. Read the exciting news here.

Lambert at Bristol: Luke Lambert has called the shots for 18 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway, along with one All-Star race. Making his first start in 2011, Lambert's Cup drivers have finished inside the top-10 six times, with Ryan Newman finishing as high as fifth in 2015. Lambert has been great in the Xfinity Series at Bristol, winning twice in the three races that he has served as crew chief. His first win came in 2012 while working with Elliott Sadler, and in his return to the series last year, he was able to win for a second time in a stretch of four race victories in a row.

Quoting Carson Hocevar: You've had two top-20 finishes in two weeks with the Club, so what has been the biggest factor in acclimating yourself with the NextGen car? Do you think the Truck Series race will help you prepare for 500 laps on Saturday?

"The last two weeks has been a lot of fun, being able to now race a Cup car and truck on the same weekend have just helped myself become better and more in the rhythm lately. Super excited to run a lot of laps at Bristol, the truck isn’t too far away from the Cup car in terms of throttle points and the track stays the same, so looking for a good showing on Friday to get me as up to speed as I can for 500 laps on Saturday night with my No. 42 LEGACY M.C. group."