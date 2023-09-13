LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

|
Bristol Motor Speedway Stats
-NCS Starts: 10; Poles: 1 (Fall, 2017); Best finish: 2nd (Fall, 2017); Top-5s: 4; Top-10s: 5; Laps Led: 293
-NXS Starts: 6; Poles: 3 (Spring, 2015, Spring, 2016, and Fall, 2016); Wins: 2 (Spring, 2016 and Spring, 2017), Top-5s: 3; Top-10s: 4; Laps Led: 120
-NCTS Starts: 1; Best start: 4th (2015); Best finish: 6th (2015); Top-10s: 1
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
Starts: 28; Best start: 8th (COTA); Best finish: 3rd (Kansas II); Top-5’s: 1; Top-10's: 7; Laps Led: 17; Current points position: 25th
|
About the United States Air Force: The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win - airpower anytime, anywhere. Whether full time, part time, in or out of uniform, everyone who serves plays a critical role in helping us achieve mission success. For 2023, the Air Force Recruiting Service is hiring over 26,000 new Airmen. An emphasis is on recruiting people with no prior military service into one of over 130 enlisted career opportunities. The Air Force recruits to retain, to recruit the brightest candidates possible, and provide them with tough, highly technical training that gives them the right skills to sustain the combat capability of America’s Air Force. For more information, visit AirForce.com.
Kansas in the Rearview: Erik Jones earned his best finish of the season on a two-lap shootout in overtime at Kansas Speedway. Jones started in the 20th position and quickly moved to the front, earning stage points in the second stage. After a caution came out with seven laps to go, Dave Elenz called Jones in to pit and made the gutsy decision to take two tires. After a well-rounded stop from the pit crew, Jones restarted on the front row with just two to go. Jones had a great restart, but the checkered flag was just out of reach, finishing third on the day. This marks his best finish of the season and the first top-five for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.
Back in Bristol Baby!: Earlier this year, the NASCAR Cup Series took on the dirt-filled Colosseum of Bristol Motor Speedway where Jones started out 18th on the day. Throughout the race, Jones moved up and down the scoring pylon, running as high as 12th and as low as 34th. Despite this, the No. 43 kept its pace, earning a 14th-place finish when the checkered flag waved. Jones' best finish on the Bristol dirt track came in his first attempt in 2021 where he worked around the competition, starting in 24th and ending with a noteworthy ninth place finish.
First Xfinity Win in Bristol: Jones took the victory by a narrow margin in 2016, winning the spring Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jones held off Kyle Larson and his mentor, Kyle Busch, for the checkered flag, leading for an impressive 62 laps after holding the pole position at the start of the race. Jones also capped off the day by winning the "Dash for Cash," pocketing an extra $100,000 bonus.
Second W at the World's Fastest Half Mile: Erik Jones showed some real speed by winning the spring Xfinity Series race the following year in 2017. After starting fourth, Jones was running a consistent day until receiving a speeding penalty on lap 230. With 70 laps to go, Jones fought the odds and climbed back into contention, beating out Ryan Blaney for the checkered flag. Jones led 27 laps on his way to the victory.
Three of a Kind: Jones holds three pole positions in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway, and all three of these came consecutively. Jones held the pole in all three of his starts from 2015-2016, including both races during the 2016 season. Jones also won the pole in the 2017 Cup Series race, making it nearly three full years in a row on the pole in Thunder Valley.
Meet Erik: On Saturday, September 16th, Jones will sign autographs for approximately 100 fans at the United States Air Force activation display in the Bristol Motor Speedway Fan Zone at 2:50 pm local time.
Quoting Erik Jones: "Bristol has always been fun for me. I've come so close there a couple of times to winning that night race and really would love to close that one out. It is always one of my favorite races. The Bristol night race is one that I tell people all the time, 'If you haven't been to a NASCAR race, try and make it out to that one.' It is one of my favorites of the year and one that I have been really close to winning before, so hoping we can close it out."
LMC PR