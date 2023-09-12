Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Team Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Gilliland will make his fourth start at the Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. On the dirt at Bristol, Gilliland took the Speedy Cash Ford to an eighth-place finish earlier this season. Last year, Gilliland finished 18th in his first Bristol night race. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “I think everyone in the industry loves this race. There is so much electricity in the air when this race starts and the lead into it. I don’t think it’s a crown jewel race, but it’s close. “For us, on the track, Todd is pretty good at Bristol. He knows it’s a long night and you have to be there at the end for a good finish. I think we can get another top-10.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “Bristol is cool, and I’ve always liked racing there. Either dirt or concrete, it doesn’t matter to me. But there is something special about the night race. Just racing on Saturday night on a high-banked short track makes you go back to grassroots racing. It’s fun. “It’s also a hard race and 500 laps is no joke. It’s a long night and it’s demanding. So, being there at the end, that will give Speedy Cash another top-10 finish because I know we can do it this Saturday.”