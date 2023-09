Michael McDowell: “I think all these first three races are a wild card, and the only reason I say that is because Darlington has a lot of attrition and action, and then Kansas on a pretty calm and tame racetrack, we’ve seen a lot of tire failures and engine issues. This first round has little nuances I feel like. But Bristol – short track, high banks and everything happens fast. When somebody starts to spin or something is about to happen, it’s easy to get collected up in the fishbowl aspect of it. That’s probably the toughest thing about Bristol. It’s one of those races that we’ve seen guys overcome issues, come and go. Usually the fastest cars are up front. If you bring speed, you can cover a lot of those issues. There are a lot of variables you can’t control there. Just high-speeds and not a lot of room to get out of the way.”