Trackhouse Partners With Aerial Recovery

“These men and women are expertly trained and highly skilled, and it is an honor to know people who put these skill sets to work in the harshest and most austere conditions like war zones and sites of tornadoes, hurricanes, fires, and floods. Trackhouse is looking forward to providing Aerial Recovery with sophisticated branding, marketing, public relations, partner support, and fundraising.”

Aerial Recovery’s work is both international and domestic. Their Heal the Heroes Initiative exists to support military veterans and first responders during and after their transition from military and service careers to civilian life. The organization does this through a completely donor-supported year-long program that consists of four phases: Healing Retreat, Mentorship Program, Entrepreneurship Education, and ongoing Heroes’ Community. As the Heroes complete the program and additional training, they become Humanitarian Special Operators who deploy on Aerial Recovery’s missions.

“We repurpose military veterans primarily from the Special Forces community,” explains Aerial Recovery Co-Founder/CSO Jeremy Locke, retired Green Beret. “We take these Operators, and we respond to some of the most critical missions all over the world and provide life-saving aid to people in their greatest hour of need. Veterans and first responders are incredibly effective within the humanitarian space.”

Since its inception, the organization has provided relief from hurricanes to tornadoes to volcanoes and earthquakes. Aerial Recovery has been conducting rescues in 20+ countries including missions taking place throughout the United States, Haiti, Honduras, Afghanistan, the Bahamas, Tajikistan, Pakistan, India, Cuba, and Ukraine, where it extracted over 7,500 orphans and displaced citizens out of the war zone to safe houses in other parts of the country.

Aerial Recovery team members recently assisted with medical and SAR (Search and Rescue) responses in Hawaii as the Aloha State recovers from deadly wildfires. To date, Aerial Recovery has saved over 8,000 lives across the globe. The non-profit survives on donations and fundraising efforts.

"These guys are amazing," said Suárez, who enters Saturday night's race after leading 12 laps and finishing 16th at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Sunday. "The more I have learned about them, the more honored I am to represent them. I have learned that they respond so quickly that they are often the first group to the disaster, beating all of the other recovery agencies there. At Trackhouse, we are always about speed and execution, so that is very impressive to me."

To learn more about Aerial Recovery and support their work, visit www.AerialRecovery.org today.