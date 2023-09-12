Stenhouse Jr. Rolls Into Bristol Motor Speedway With No. 47 Scott ® Brand Camaro to Battle for Round of 12 Spot in Playoffs

Another trusted brand from Kimberly-Clark’s portfolio takes over the No. 47 Camaro wheeled by 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Playoffs’ contender Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kimberly-Clark is a longstanding partner of JTG Daugherty Racing and is one of the founding partners of the Kroger® Racing program. Now, thanks to Kimberly-Clark’s SCOTT® Brand, JTG Daugherty Racing will “Keep Life Rolling” to survive the night race and rollover the competition for a coveted Round of 12 Playoffs’ spot.

“Going into Bristol, just survive,” said Stenhouse Jr., who won the iconic Daytona 500 with another Kimberly-Clark hero brand (Cottonelle®) and aims to capture SCOTT Brand’s second NCS victory with JTG Daugherty Racing. “I feel like watching the Playoffs there last year, just surviving 500 laps really hits the nail on the head. There were so many parts failures and crashes in that race last year.”

Surviving and not overanalyzing 500 laps will lead to a good night for Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 47 SCOTT Brand Camaro team at “The Last Great Colosseum.”

“For me, Bristol is by far my favorite racetrack, and I’m going to not overthink or overdrive my favorite track,” said Stenhouse Jr. “I’ll make sure I put myself in a good position all night. I’ve never run Bristol in the Playoffs. So, it will be the first time for me to race it in the Playoffs at the Colosseum.”

It’s easy to see why Bristol Motor Speedway is an all-time favorite track for Stenhouse Jr. on the NASCAR circuit. His resume includes almost winning - a pair of runner-up finishes, four top-five and six top-10 finishes. However, the pressure is on, and the intensity level will be at an all-time high at the .533-mile concrete oval. Cooler heads will prevail to advance to the next round and JTG Daugherty Racing’s veteran racer knows it's crucial to remain calm and laser-focused to avoid mayhem.

“It’s an intense racetrack,” said Stenhouse Jr. “15 second laps. You’re on edge all the time. You’re constantly pushing your car to its limits whether you run the bottom or top of the racetrack. You also have to look super far ahead. I’ve had a crash well in front of me take me out because you just can’t get slowed down in time. Every battle there is super intense and we’re ready for battle with our No. 47 SCOTT Brand Camaro.”

Live coverage of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 16 begins at 7:30 PM ET on USA, PRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio.

JTG Racing PR