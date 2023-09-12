Kaulig Racing and Food City Team Up to Bring Iconic Brand Back to NASCAR Cup Series

Kaulig Racing and Food City announced today they are teaming up once again to bring back the iconic Mountain Dew brand to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) at Bristol Motor Speedway.



“Food City is proud to team up with our friends from Kaulig Racing and Mountain Dew to sponsor Justin Haley and the Kaulig Racing No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the running of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.



Kaulig Racing and the supermarket retailer will partner with Pepsi Beverages of North America’s Mountain Dew, as the thirst-quenching, citrus beverage returns as a primary partner in the NCS for the first time since 2020.



“Pepsi Beverages of North America is honored, proud and excited to partner with Food City and Kaulig Racing to showcase our iconic Mountain Dew brand on Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 Chevrolet piloted by Justin Haley,” said Jason Smith, senior account manager for Pepsi Beverages of North America. “Let’s Go Racing!”



Born and bottled in Johnson City, Tennessee, to where Mountain Dew is the highest consumed soft drink per capita, not only in the United States, but in the world, creating the perfect opportunity to showcase the brand in its return to NASCAR.



“We are super excited to be teaming back up with Food City at the Bristol night race to showcase yet another one of its great retail partners,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “It is our hope we continue to strengthen this partnership for many years to come and bring back Mountain Dew’s iconic brand into the NASCAR Cup Series.”



Kaulig Racing and Justin Haley will #DotheDew with Food City and Mountain Dew at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30pm ET.



Kaulig Racing PR