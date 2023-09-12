RFK Advance | Bristol II

Pace Laps:

In support of The Dale Jr. Foundation (TDJF) and Nationwide Children’s, both Keselowski and Buescher will participate in the Driven to Give Glove campaign and wear the skeleton gloves made famous by Jr. Signed by each respective driver and Jr., the gloves will be available for auction from Sept. 14-18, with all proceeds benefitting TDJF and Nationwide Children’s.

Brad Keselowski is coming off three-straight top-10 results dating back to Daytona, and is also coming off his 500 th consecutive start in the Cup Series. He’s the seventh driver to pilot a Ford for Jack Roush to have accomplished the feat.

Chris Buescher enters as the defending race winner, as RFK in total led 278 laps in this race a season ago.

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts its annual night race, and third race in the Round of 16 in the NASCAR Playoffs.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Castrol Edge

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

Keselowski at Bristol

Starts: 24

Wins: 3 (2011, 2012, 2020)

Top-10s: 8

Poles: 2 (2020 x2)

Keselowski makes his 25th Cup start on the concrete at Bristol this weekend, a track where he has a 16.7 average finish with three wins and eight top-10 finishes.

Last season, Keselowski led 109 laps, won the opening stage, and was leading with 86 laps remaining when his right-front tire went down, pushing him to put road with no caution. He went on to finish 13th as teammate Chris Buescher earned the victory.

Keselowski’s three wins at BMS came back in 2011-12, and most recently in 2020. He’s finished 13th or better in four of the last five races overall at Bristol, including a sixth-place finish in the 2021 fall race, and a third-place result in 2019.

Keselowski has led laps in 14 different Bristol races totaling 1,013 laps, his best total of any track on the circuit outside Richmond (1,280).

Keselowski has started top-10 in four-straight Bristol races, including a pair of poles in 2020. Overall he has a 9.6 average starting position – his best of any track outside of Homestead (9.2). He has 15 starts inside the top-10 in 24 Bristol events.