Sunday, Sep 10

RCR NCS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Sep 10 0
RCR NCS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Showcase Never-Give-Up Attitude at Kansas Speedway
 

33rd

8th

29th

“We had a really fast Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas Speedway, so I hate that the results do not show what this team is capable of. We had a solid qualifying effort on Saturday, and the beginning of our race was really strong. I just pushed it a little too hard and ended up making contact with the wall in Stage 1. It knocked the toe out and ruined our race. No matter what we did after that, we couldn’t get our Chevy tight enough. We’ll keep working on it and head to Bristol Motor Speedway next week.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Casey's General Store Chevrolet Team Maximize Opportunities at Kansas Speedway with Seventh-Place Finish
 

7th

35th

7th

“I think we got more than what we were capable of today in the Casey’s General Store Chevrolet. It’s unfortunate for us that we were in that spot right on the line of take two tires or take four tires at the end. Obviously if you take two, you can get further up but you know you're going to lose a few spots to the guys that take four. We made the right call and we got the most out of our car that we could. I got in a really bad spot one time during that last restart and probably lost one more spot than I should have. All-in-all, we fought hard all weekend and all day. Thanks to everybody at RCR and ECR. The Casey's General Store Camaro had good speed from what we had endured yesterday with crashing in practice and not qualifying. It was good to be able to fight up to the front there. Good run. Solid finish. We’re still alive next week.”

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway Late Tire Failure Relegates Buescher to 27th in Kansas »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.