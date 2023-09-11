Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway

|
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
"We fired off so strong and gained 10 spots within the first 15 laps. Our No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1 was a little edgy, but I just felt like I could beat everyone on front turn, so I knew I would have to deal with it being a little tight, rather than being too loose and losing that momentum. The biggest difference was the draft, and I think that helped us on speed compared to yesterday during practice and qualifying. Overall, it was a solid day for our No. 31 team."
- Justin Haley
|
|
|
|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
"That was a rough one. We were fast once we got back out on the track, but we obviously couldn’t do much because of the time spent fixing our engine issues. We could only pick up spots if others had problems, but points are points, so we used the rest of the 170 or so laps to try out some things and experiment before the playoffs start at Bristol next week.”
- Chandler Smith
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro
"We beat ourselves today. It’s unfortunate, because I feel like we had a lot of speed in our Cirkul Chevrolet. We did what we had to do for the regular season, but there is still work to be done. As a group, we have shown we can build great race cars at Kaulig Racing; we just have to clean up all the little stuff."
- Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing PR