Indycar Season Finale, NASCAR Playoffs at Kansas, and Supermotocross Playoffs Highlight Motorsports Coverage This Weekend

The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES concludes its season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series travel to Kansas Speedway, and the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs begin at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, headlining NBC Sports’ comprehensive motorsports coverage across NBC, USA Network, Peacock and Universo this week.

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Sept. 9 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race 1 USA Network, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Sept. 10 INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey NBC, Peacock, Universo 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 USA Network 3 p.m.

INDYCAR: FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY

The final race of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, will be presented from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Alex Palou clinched his second career INDYCAR championship last weekend with a win at the Grand Prix of Portland.

Live coverage of qualifying, practice, and the INDY NXT race will stream exclusively on Peacock Friday-Sunday. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

The lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.

During Sunday’s broadcast, there will be a sit-down interview with Diffey and championship team owner Chip Ganassi, along with a new installment of Hot Seats, hosted by Hinchliffe and featuring former INDYCAR driver Bryan Herta and his son and current INDYCAR driver, Colton.

After the race concludes on Sunday, 2023 INDYCAR champion Alex Palou will receive his second consecutive Astor Cup trophy after clinching the 2023 INDYCAR title last week following his win at the Grand Prix of Portland.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell , James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch



HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, Universo

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Sept. 8 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – Practice Peacock 5:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 9 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – Practice 2 Peacock 1 p.m. INDY NXT Race 1 Peacock 3:20 p.m. Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – Qualifying Peacock 5 p.m. Sat., Sept. 10 INDY NXT Race 2 Peacock 1 p.m. Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey NBC, Peacock, Universo 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400 & XFINITY SERIES KANSAS LOTTERY 300

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series continue at Kansas Speedway this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network with the Hollywood Casino 400. Countdown to Green begins pre-race coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network with post-race immediately following the checkered flag.

Countdown to Green ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 gets underway Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock leading into race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters for both races, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters throughout the weekend.

Letarte will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with Burton, Earnhardt Jr., and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4-5.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte , Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Kim Coon, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman (Sunday)

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Steve Letarte

Analysts: Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Sept. 9 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 10 a.m. Dale Jr. Download – Chip Ganassi USA Network 11:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network Noon NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Sept. 10 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series* USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m.

*immediately following race coverage

SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Fans will get to witness history this weekend with the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff race at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., airing this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Two playoff races will culminate in the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Final at L.A. Coliseum on Sept. 23. Jett Lawrence enters the playoffs following a perfect 22-0 run during the 2023 Pro Motocross Season.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from zMAX Dragway gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart

Reporters: Jason Thomas, Will Christien

MOTOGP: SAN MARINO GRAND PRIX

The 2023 MotoGP season continues with the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano Circuit this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Francesco Bagnaia continues to lead the championship standings despite a crash last weekend in Barcelona.

In addition to weekend telecasts on NBC and CNBC, live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2™ and Moto3™, and races and qualifying for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV.

