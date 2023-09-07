Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Kansas

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his focus for the rest of the Round of 12: "I would say leading into the playoffs I had really no confidence in myself. I think having a good run at Darlington (Raceway) helps but it’s only one weekend. I’m not going to get too far ahead of myself. I want to focus on putting some solid weeks together. I know we are capable of it. We’ve done it before. I just want to remind myself that I can do it consistently and I know that we can do it consistently. There are some good tracks for us coming up and hopefully we can get that confidence up and build some momentum. We got off to a good start. I hope we can keep it rolling here at Kansas (Speedway)."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the No. 5 team's task for the rest of the Round of 12: "It was such a special moment to get the win (at Darlington Raceway). I think all of us would want to spend a little more time enjoying it. As grateful as we are to have had the day that we did (last) Sunday, that’s the nature of the playoffs and we are really eyes forward to making sure we take advantage of the next nine weeks. Our work is not done. We still have a few points in Kansas and (at) Bristol (Motor Speedway) that we need to go get. We need to put our best foot forward and we’ve got to keep doing that for the next nine weeks. The job is far from complete."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the strength of the No. 9 team: "Being together as long as we have is a big deal. Because of that time together, there’s been a wide range of achievements but also disappointments. I think that you grow together through both of them, maybe even more through the disappointing days than you do through the good ones. That is a huge strength in my opinion. Just having that time together, going through those ups and downs and being able to ride that wave as middle of the road as possible is setting yourself up for success."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on this weekend's race at Kansas Speedway: "Much like Darlington (Raceway), this is another track that Chase (Elliott) was able to run at in the spring, so it’s extremely helpful to have those notes as we approach this weekend. It puts us in a better position to be able to perform at a high level and execute a good race on Sunday. It’s been a challenging year, but we’re getting closer to where we need to be and we’re still in the fight for the owner championship, so that’s top of mind right now for everyone on this team."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his outlook for Kansas: "We had a solid race last weekend at Darlington (Raceway) and it was a good showing for Hendrick Motorsports as a whole. I think we have the potential to have another solid race this weekend. Kansas (Speedway) has always been a strong track for me and Rudy (Fugle, crew chief). I think our mile-and-a-half program has been really good this season. It’s been a while since we’ve raced on that style of track, though, so it’ll be interesting to see if any of the other teams have caught up with their setups. Hopefully, we can go in there have a solid Saturday and execute on Sunday.”



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what he expects for this weekend's race at Kansas: "It’s going to be a tough one. Since they’ve moved this race at Kansas (Speedway) up a couple weeks, you never know what you’re going to get with the weather. Right now, it looks like it’s going to be hot and we don’t get a lot of sets of tires. Last year’s race, and even the race in the spring, it was a tire-heavy race. If there was another caution, most of us didn’t have another set of tires to get. I’m thinking we’re going to have the same thing this weekend which is fun and adds another element. I think there will be a lot of guys sliding around and a lot of guys rim-riding and hitting the wall. It probably won’t be that much different than Darlington (Raceway), just a little bit faster."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his outlook for Kansas: "I really like Kansas (Speedway). It’s one of the mile-and-a-half tracks that has multiple grooves and the repave aged really well. I have always had good speed going there and statistically it’s one of my best tracks, so we are definitely looking forward to that track. Our notebook is good there and the No. 48 team has been building really fast race cars. I am excited to get there and try to get our first win there."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for Kansas with Bowman: "This Sunday is another weekend where Alex (Bowman) and I are getting our first look at a track together, but that isn’t something that discourages us. We faced the same situation at Darlington (Raceway) and had a tough night but were able to put together a really good plan to bounce back from some tough situations. This weekend, we get to go to his best track and take a swing at a place he feels really good at, which is exciting. The notebook Hendrick Motorsports has for this weekend has been good. If we just keep our same routine and execute where we know we can, there is no reason we can’t go fight for a win this Sunday."