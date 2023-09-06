NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Hollywood Casino 400

The Place: Kansas Speedway

The Date: Sunday, September 10

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $8,806,315

TV: USA, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Kansas Lottery 300

The Place: Kansas Speedway

The Date: Saturday, September 9

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,551,969

TV: NBC, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Kansas Lottery 200

The Place: Kansas Speedway

The Date: Friday, September 8

The Time: 9 p.m. ET

The Purse: $703,005

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)

NASCAR Cup Series

Kansas Speedway marks the midway point of the Playoffs’ Round of 16

After an eventful NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs opener at the historic Darlington Raceway, the 16 postseason contenders turn their attention to the only 1.5-mile track in the round - Kansas Speedway - for the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 10 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson is the first Playoff driver to earn his spot in the Round of 12 with his victory last weekend at Darlington, leaving 11 spots still up for grabs, as the series heads to Kansas for the second of three races in the Round of 16. Four drivers will not move on to the Round of 12, and the contenders currently under the cutline heading into this weekend are 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace (-1 point), Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (-2 points), JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-4 points) and Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell (-19 points). Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell is currently in the 12th and final transfer spot on points.

The 2023 season marks the second-time the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ second race has been hosted by Kansas Speedway. Kansas (2022-2023) is the fourth different track in NASCAR Cup Series history to host the second race of the Playoffs; joining Dover Motor Speedway (2004-2010), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2011–2017) and Richmond Raceway (2018-2021).

A total of 14 different drivers have won the second race of the Playoffs, led by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson with three wins (2005, 2009, 2010); followed by Kyle Busch (2017, 2018), Matt Kenseth (2013, 2015) and Martin Truex Jr. (2019, 2021) with two victories each.

Race No. 2 Of The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs - Race Winners (2004-2022) Date Track Playoff Race Winners Sunday, September 26, 2004 Dover Ryan Newman Sunday, September 25, 2005 Dover Jimmie Johnson Sunday, September 24, 2006 Dover Jeff Burton Sunday, September 23, 2007 Dover Carl Edwards Sunday, September 21, 2008 Dover Greg Biffle Sunday, September 27, 2009 Dover Jimmie Johnson Sunday, September 26, 2010 Dover Jimmie Johnson Sunday, September 25, 2011 Loudon Tony Stewart Sunday, September 23, 2012 Loudon Denny Hamlin Sunday, September 22, 2013 Loudon Matt Kenseth Sunday, September 21, 2014 Loudon Joey Logano Sunday, September 27, 2015 Loudon Matt Kenseth Sunday, September 25, 2016 Loudon Kevin Harvick Sunday, September 24, 2017 Loudon Kyle Busch Saturday, September 22, 2018 Richmond Kyle Busch Saturday, September 21, 2019 Richmond Martin Truex Jr Saturday, September 12, 2020 Richmond Brad Keselowski Saturday, September 11, 2021 Richmond Martin Truex Jr Sunday, September 11, 2022 Kansas Bubba Wallace

Since the inception of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2004, Kansas Speedway has participated in the postseason each year, and moving to the second race last season marked the seventh different positions on the Playoff schedule the track has occupied:

From 2004, 2005, 2011, 2013 and 2014 Kansas Speedway hosted the fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. From 2006-2010 Kansas Speedway hosted the third race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. From 2015-2016 Kansas hosted the fifth race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Then in 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Kansas Speedway hosted the sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. In 2020, Kansas Speedway hosted the seventh race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. In 2021, Kansas Speedway hosted the eighth race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Since 2022, Kansas Speedway has hosted the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

A total of 14 different drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Kansas Speedway:

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race Winners - Kansas Speedway (2004-2022) Date Track Race Winners Race No. Sunday, October 10, 2004 Kansas Joe Nemechek 30 Sunday, October 9, 2005 Kansas Mark Martin 30 Sunday, October 1, 2006 Kansas Tony Stewart 29 Sunday, September 30, 2007 Kansas Greg Biffle 29 Sunday, September 28, 2008 Kansas Jimmie Johnson 29 Sunday, October 4, 2009 Kansas Tony Stewart 29 Sunday, October 3, 2010 Kansas Greg Biffle 29 Sunday, October 9, 2011 Kansas Jimmie Johnson 30 Sunday, October 21, 2012 Kansas Matt Kenseth 32 Sunday, October 6, 2013 Kansas Kevin Harvick 30 Sunday, October 5, 2014 Kansas Joey Logano 30 Sunday, October 18, 2015 Kansas Joey Logano 31 Sunday, October 16, 2016 Kansas Kevin Harvick 31 Sunday, October 22, 2017 Kansas Martin Truex Jr 32 Sunday, October 21, 2018 Kansas Chase Elliott 32 Sunday, October 20, 2019 Kansas Denny Hamlin 32 Sunday, October 18, 2020 Kansas Joey Logano 33 Sunday, October 24, 2021 Kansas Kyle Larson 34 Sunday, September 11, 2022 Kansas Bubba Wallace 27

Team Penske’s Joey Logano leads the NASCAR Cup Series in Playoff wins at Kansas Speedway with three postseason victories (2014, 2015, 2020); followed by four other drivers with multiple Kanas Playoff wins: Tony Stewart (2006, 2009), Jimmie Johnson (2008, 2011), Greg Biffle (2007, 2010) and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (2013, 2016). 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace is the most recent Playoff race winner at Kansas Speedway (2022).

Winning the second the race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has been a springboard for a few competitors throughout the years. When Dover Motor Speedway hosted the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (2004-2010), twice the winning driver went on to win the series title that same season – Jimmie Johnson (2009 and 2010). When New Hampshire Motor Speedway moved to the second race in the Playoffs (2011-2017), only one driver won the event and went on to win the title that same year – Tony Stewart (2011). Stewart won five races in the 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (a series-record tied with Kyle Larson, 2021). None of the Playoff race winners at Richmond Raceway (2018-2021) went on to win the title in the same season.

Twice the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Kansas Speedway has gone on to win the title that same season. In 2008, Jimmie Johnson won the Kansas Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race from the pole, leading 124 laps, and then went on to win his third consecutive series title later that season. Kansas was the third race of the Playoffs in 2008. The Kansas win was the first of three Playoff wins for Johnson en route to the 2008 title. Then in 2017, Martin Truex Jr. won the Kansas Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race from the pole, leading 91 laps, and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title later that season. Kansas was the sixth race of the Playoffs in 2017. The Kansas win was the second of four Playoff victories for Truex en route to the championship in 2017.

Last season, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace became the first non-Playoff driver to win the second race on the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ schedule (2004-2022). Wallace was ranked 20th in the standings at the time of the win.

Four non-Playoff drivers have won a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Kansas Speedway. In 2004, Joe Nemechek became the first non-Playoff driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Kansas Speedway. He was ranked 21st in the point standings at the time of the win. In 2006, NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Kansas Speedway and was ranked 11th in point standings at the time of the victory – the first spot outside the postseason. In 2007, Greg Biffle won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Kansas Speedway and was ranked 14th in points at the time of the win. And last season Bubba Wallace added his name to the list with his victory at Kansas Speedway; he was ranked 20th in points.

The worst finish in a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Kansas Speedway by a driver that went on to win the championship later that same season was 17th by last season’s champion Team Penske’s Joey Logano. The Kansas Playoff race was the second race of the 2022 postseason schedule.

The worst finish by a driver in the second race on the NASCAR Cup Playoffs schedule that went on to win the title that same season was:

At Dover Motor Speedway (2004-2010) – the 2005 series champion Tony Stewart finished 18th.

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2011-2017) – the 2015 series champion Kyle Busch finished 37th.

At Richmond Raceway (2018-2021) – the 2018 series champion Joey Logano finished 14th.

All the NASCAR Cup Series on-track activity at Kansas Speedway gets rolling with practice and Busch Light Pole Qualifying on Saturday, September 9 from 12 – 2 p.m. ET on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Playoff Round of 12 Clinch Scenarios: Kansas Speedway

Californian Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team can sleep easy over these next two weeks after taking the win in the Playoff Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway last Sunday. With Larson clinching his spot in the next round, only 11 of the 12 spots remain as the NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400 (Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) – one of two chances left to clinch a spot in the Round of 12.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 12-driver field of the next round: Kyle Larson.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 11th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain or Joey Logano.

William Byron: Would clinch with 53 points (55 points if Reddick, Buescher, Hamlin or Truex Jr. wins, needs help if Busch, Keselowski, Blaney, Chastain or Logano win).

Tyler Reddick: Could only clinch with help



Chris Buescher: Could only clinch with help



Denny Hamlin: Could only clinch with help



Martin Truex Jr.: Could only clinch with help



Kyle Busch: Could only clinch with help



Brad Keselowski: Could only clinch with help



Ryan Blaney: Could only clinch with help



Ross Chastain: Could only clinch with help



Joey Logano: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Christopher Bell or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 10th winless driver in the standings.

William Byron: Could only clinch with help



Tyler Reddick: Could only clinch with help



Chris Buescher: Could only clinch with help



Denny Hamlin: Could only clinch with help



Martin Truex Jr.: Could only clinch with help



Kyle Busch: Could only clinch with help



Brad Keselowski: Could only clinch with help



Ryan Blaney: Could only clinch with help



Ross Chastain: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell.

Playoff Bubble: Outside Looking In After One Race

With just two races to go in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16, tensions are rising as only one of the 16-drivers this postseason have locked themselves into the next round – Kyle Larson.

Currently Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron holds the top spot in the Playoff standings after 2023 Regular Season Champion, Martin Truex Jr., struggled at Darlington dropping him to sixth in the postseason points. Byron is 45 points up on the Round of 12 cutoff, while Truex is 25 points above the cutline.

Four drivers are outside the Playoffs Round of 12 cutoff and chasing Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell in the 12th and final transfer position to the next round on points - 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace (-1 point), Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (-2 points), JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-4 points) and Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell (-19 points).

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Outlook Following Race No. 27 Rank Driver Points Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts + / - Cutoff 1 Kyle Larson (P) 2,074 27 3 3 22 In On Wins 2 William Byron (P) 2,075 27 5 8 36 45 3 Tyler Reddick (P) 2,060 27 1 4 9 30 4 Chris Buescher (P) 2,057 27 3 1 21 27 5 Denny Hamlin (P) 2,057 27 2 7 27 27 6 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 2,055 27 3 6 36 25 7 Kyle Busch (P) 2,050 27 3 2 19 20 8 Brad Keselowski (P) 2,048 27 0 4 10 18 9 Ryan Blaney (P) 2,046 27 1 3 8 16 10 Ross Chastain (P) 2,043 27 1 5 11 13 11 Joey Logano (P) 2,033 27 1 3 8 3 12 Christopher Bell (P) 2,031 27 1 2 14 1 13 Bubba Wallace (P) 2,030 27 0 0 0 -1 14 Kevin Harvick (P) 2,029 27 0 1 4 -2 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P) 2,027 27 1 0 5 -4 16 Michael McDowell (P) 2,012 27 1 2 7 -19

Of the four drivers below the Round of 12 cutline, Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell has the biggest hill to climb as he is currently 19 points behind Christopher Bell in 12th. McDowell has made 24 series starts at Kansas posting a best finish of 13th in 2021. Just above McDowell is JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse in 15th, only four points behind Bell in 12th place. Stenhouse has made 21 series starts at Kansas but has just one top-10 finish (eighth). The next two drivers below the cutline Wallace (-1) and Harvick (-2) are former winners at Kansas. Bubba Wallace won this event last season and veteran Kevin Harvick has won at Kansas three times (2013, 2016, 2018).

Top 16 Playoff Driver’s Cup Series Career Performances at Kansas Speedway

Rank Driver Races Poles Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs Average Finish Driver Rating 1 William Byron 11 1 0 2 7 2 14.0 88.7 2 Kyle Larson 17 0 1 6 9 2 13.5 101.7 3 Tyler Reddick 8 1 0 0 3 1 18.8 88.5 4 Chris Buescher 15 0 0 0 3 2 18.3 66.1 5 Denny Hamlin 30 0 4 12 13 2 12.9 93.8 6 Martin Truex Jr 30 2 2 10 17 1 12.1 101.1 7 Kyle Busch 31 0 2 10 14 5 16.2 91.9 8 Brad Keselowski 27 1 2 7 13 1 12.4 90.1 9 Ryan Blaney 17 1 0 3 7 2 16.4 94.2 10 Ross Chastain 9 0 0 1 3 1 18.8 68.1 11 Joey Logano 28 2 3 8 11 4 16.7 87.6 12 Christopher Bell 7 1 0 2 4 1 16.1 90.8 13 Bubba Wallace 11 0 1 2 3 2 20.3 72.3 14 Kevin Harvick 35 5 3 12 19 2 9.9 105.4 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 21 0 0 0 1 3 19.7 70.5 16 Michael McDowell 24 0 0 0 0 7 27.5 47.8

Looking to this weekend at Kansas Speedway, half (eight) of the 16-driver Playoff field are former winners at the 1.5-mile track; including Denny Hamlin (four wins), Joey Logano (three wins), Kevin Harvick (three wins), Martin Truex Jr. (two wins), Kyle Busch (two wins), Brad Keselowski (two wins), Bubba Wallace (one win) and Kyle Larson (one win).

The Rundown: NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway

A staple in the NASCAR Cup Series postseason since the inception of the Playoffs in 2004, Kansas Speedway has provided some great side-by-side racing and this weekend’s Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 10 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, shouldn’t disappoint.

Groundbreaking for Kansas Speedway was held on May 25, 1999 and the official opening of the 1.5-mile paved four-turn track was in 2001 with the first events being an ARCA Menards Series race and an ARCA Menards Series West race on the same day – June 2. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway was on September 30, 2001 and the race was won by Hendrick Motorsport’s driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon.

For the most part Kansas Speedway has remained unchanged since it was built, but did undergo a repave during the 2012 season, between the April and October events, adding variable banking in the corners (17 to 20 degrees).

In total there have been 35 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, one event from 2001 - 2010 and two races per year since 2011. The 35 Cup races have produced 19 different pole winners and 18 different race winners.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick leads the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Kansas Speedway with five poles (fall 2013, 2014 sweep, spring 2018 and spring 2019). A total of nine of the 19 NASCAR Cup Series Kansas Speedway pole winners are active this weekend.

Active Kansas Pole Winners (9) Poles Seasons Kevin Harvick 5 2019, '18, '14 sweep, '13 Martin Truex Jr 2 2017, '16 Joey Logano 2 2018, '15 William Byron 1 2023 Christopher Bell 1 2022 Tyler Reddick 1 2022 Ryan Blaney 1 2017 Brad Keselowski 1 2015 AJ Allmendinger 1 2012

Of the 18 different NASCAR Cup Series race winners at Kansas Speedway, 11 have won multiple races at the 1.5-mile track. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Kansas Speedway with four victories (2012, 2019, 2020, 2023). A total of nine of the 18 NASCAR Cup Series Kansas Speedway winners are active this weekend.

Active Kansas Race Winners (9) Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 4 2023, 2020, 2019, 2012 Joey Logano 3 2020, 2015, 2014 Kevin Harvick 3 2018, 2016, 2013 Kyle Busch 2 2021, 2016 Brad Keselowski 2 2019, 2011 Martin Truex Jr 2 2017 sweep Bubba Wallace 1 2022 Kyle Larson 1 2021 Chase Elliott 1 2018

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin is the most recent winner at Kansas Speedway, taking the series-lead in wins at the 1.5-mile track back in May.

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

NASCAR Cup Series milestones to watch for this season – Below is a look at some of the upcoming anticipated NASCAR Cup Series milestones to watch for as the 2023 season closes out its final nine races.

Starts

Drivers that are expected to make milestone starts during this season are:

Chase Briscoe – 100th NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway (9/10)

Justin Haley – 100th NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway (9/10)

Martin Truex Jr. – 650th NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway (9/16)

Ryan Blaney – 300th NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway (9/24)

Erik Jones – 250th NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway (10/1)

Daniel Suarez – 250th NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway (10/29)

Ryan Preece – 150th NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway (10/29)

Ty Gibbs – 50th NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway (10/29)

Denny Hamlin – 650th NASCAR Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway (11/5)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 400th NASCAR Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway (11/5)

Car Numbers that are expected to make milestone starts during this season are:

No. 2 car – 2,000th NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway (10/1)

No. 19 car – 1,600th NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway (10/1)

No. 10 car – 1,500th NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway (10/1)

No. 99 car – 1,200th NASCAR Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway (11/5)

Wins

Driver Wins

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in career wins with 63, followed by Kevin Harvick (60), Denny Hamlin (50), Brad Keselowski (35), Martin Truex Jr. (34), Joey Logano (32), and Kyle Larson (22).

Closing in on NASCAR Cup Series win number 300, Hendrick Motorsports currently sits at 298 team wins at NASCAR’s highest level – the most all-time in the Cup Series. Note: HMS has 347 wins across all national series, which is second-most all-time.

Organization Wins

Hendrick Motorsports leads all active NASCAR Cup Series organizations in wins with 298, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing (206), RFK Racing (141), Team Penske (137), Richard Childress Racing (116), Wood Brothers Racing (99), Stewart-Haas Racing (69), Trackhouse Racing (5), 23XI Racing (4), Front Row Motorsports (4), JTG Daugherty Racing (2), Kaulig Racing (1), Spire Motorsports (1).

Wood Brothers Racing is looking for their 100th NASCAR Cup Series win this weekend at Kansas.

Manufacturer Wins

Closing in on NASCAR Cup Series win number 850, Chevrolet currently has 846 wins – the most all-time in the Cup Series. Ford has the second most wins all-time in the Cup Series at 712 and Toyota has the fifth-most all-time at 177 (behind Dodge at 213 and Plymouth at 189).

Car Number Wins

No. 2 car’s next win will be its 100th in the NASCAR Cup Series.

No. 3 car’s next win will be its 100th in the NASCAR Cup Series.

No. 99 car’s next win will be its 50th in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Laps Led

Drivers that can possibly reach a milestone in laps led this season are listed below:

Active Lap Leaders Led Next Milestone Laps Led Needed Kyle Busch 19,141 20,000 859 Kevin Harvick 16,024 16,500 476 Denny Hamlin 13,920 14,000 80 Martin Truex Jr 12,125 12,500 375 Brad Keselowski 9,166 9,500 334 Joey Logano 8,432 8,500 68 Kyle Larson 7,108 7,500 392 Chase Elliott 4,941 5,000 59 Ryan Blaney 3,489 3,500 11 William Byron 2,482 2,500 18 Alex Bowman 1,288 1,500 212 Ross Chastain 1,249 1,500 251 Aric Almirola 1,071 1,500 429 Christopher Bell 990 1,000 10 Tyler Reddick 978 1,000 22 Erik Jones 820 1,000 180 Chris Buescher 582 1,000 418 AJ Allmendinger 575 1,000 425 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 547 1,000 453 Note: The lap leaders listed above are all active and have led at least 500 laps.

Toyota Invitational at Kansas Speedway’s Putting Pit Stop Set for Friday, Sept. 8 - Media are invited to play Kansas Speedway’s new Putting Pit Stop miniature golf course and challenge their skills against Toyota Racing NASCAR and ARCA Menards Series drivers in the inaugural Toyota Invitational on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. CT at Kansas Speedway’s Putting Pit Stop in the Cabo Wabo Tequila Fan Walk. Several drivers will participate; including John Hunter Nemechek, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Connor Mosack, NASCAR Xfinity Series & ARCA Menards Series, Tanner Gray, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Taylor Gray, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Toni Breidinger, ARCA Menards Series, Jesse Love, ARCA Menards Series & NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Please RSVP to NASCAR Track Communications Director Matt Humphrey (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) by Wednesday, Sept. 6, if you would like to participate.

KC Pioneers, eNASCAR to host 3v3 Rocket League Tournament at Kansas Speedway - Building on a partnership with the Kansas City Pioneers and eNASCAR, Kansas Speedway announced today that it will host a 3v3 Rocket League Tournament presented by Army National Guard on Sunday, Sept. 10. The esports tournament, with a prize pool of $2,000, will be held in the Kansas Speedway midway. It is free to enter and open to all, although space is limited. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude just before the green flag drops on the Hollywood Casino 400 at 2 p.m. Gamers can register for the tournament using this link.

“We’re thrilled to further our partnership with the Kansas City Pioneers and eNASCAR to put on an exciting experience for gamers and our fans,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “The 3v3 Rocket League Tournament will bring yet another thrilling addition to our midway before the Hollywood Casino 400.”

As part of eNASCAR’s involvement, professional eNASCAR drivers Wyatt Tinsley and Derek Justis from the Kansas City Pioneers will be in attendance. Both drivers currently compete in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, the sport’s highest level of iRacing. The 3v3 Rocket League Tournament presented by Army National Guard comes in the second year of an alliance created to introduce an entirely new demographic to the traditional powerhouse sport of NASCAR.

“There is no question that there are unavoidable threads of similarity and intersection between the virtual and online sport of eNASCAR/iRacing and the visceral, very real, and traditional sport of NASCAR,” said Pioneer’s Chief Marketing Officer Sam Kulikov. “It’s exciting to be a catalyst in using those threads to bring the gamer audience into traditional motorsports and vice versa. eNASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have been perfect partners in making that a reality.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Following the Yellow Brick Road all the way to Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be wrapping up the regular season this weekend at Kansas Speedway with the Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, September 9 on NBC, the NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kansas Speedway, located just outside of Kansas City, Kansas, is a 1.5-mile track with variable banking in the turns (17 to 20 degrees). It has hosted 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, producing 18 different race winners and 16 different pole winners. Only two races have been won from the pole or first starting position, most recently by Kyle Busch in 2016. Not only is Busch the last driver to win from the pole, he also holds the record for most wins (four), top fives (eight), laps led (544), and is tied with Justin Allgaier for most top 10s at 10.

Two previous winners are entered in this weekend’s Kansas Lottery 300 – John Hunter Nemechek (2018) and Brandon Jones (2019, 2020). The track is as equally special to both drivers as Kansas Speedway is home to their first Xfinity Series wins.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have an action-packed Saturday, kicking off with practice at 10:05 a.m. ET followed by qualifying at 10:35 a.m. ET on the USA Network, the NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Playoff Clinch Scenarios: Kansas Speedway

Time is up for drivers still vying for their spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. A total of 10 drivers have clinched their way into the post season already, leaving just two spots up for grabs this weekend. Here’s a look at the clinch scenarios as we had into the Kansas Lottery 300:

Already Clinched

The following 10 drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver postseason field: Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 5th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed or Daniel Hemric.

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Riley Herbst: Would clinch with 54 points

Parker Kligerman: Would clinch with 55 points

The following drivers could clinch on points with a win by Riley Herbst:

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 1 point

Parker Kligerman: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Parker Kligerman or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 4th winless driver in the standings.

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 1 point

Riley Herbst: Could only clinch with help

Parker Kligerman: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Daniel Hemric, Riley Herbst, Parker Kligerman, Brandon Jones, Brett Moffitt, Parker Retzlaff, Kaz Grala, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements, Anthony Alfredo, Josh Williams, Joe Graf Jr.

Can Clinch Regular Season Championship

Additionally, the Regular Season Championship could be clinched by the following drivers:

Austin Hill: Would clinch with 38 points

John Hunter Nemechek: Could only clinch with help

Justin Allgaier: Could only clinch with help

One race. Two spots. Who’s in?

There are only two spots left up for grabs in the Xfinity Series Playoffs this weekend at Kansas, but 12 drivers will be trying to race their way in on Saturday.

2021 Xfinity Series champion and Kaulig Racing driver Daniel Hemric has set himself up nicely to make his way into the post season, currently 55 points above the cutline, as he looks to secure his spot in the postseason for the sixth-time in his career (2017, ’18, ’21, ‘22). Hemric has made six starts at the Kansas track, posting two top fives, three top 10s, one pole and has led 143 laps. The 32-year-old has come extremely close to finding Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway, finishing runner-up in 2018 and 2020.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst, who currently holds the final Playoff spot on points, will also be looking to lock himself in this weekend with a win. Herbst holds a slight edge (one point) over Parker Kligerman in 17th the first spot outside the Playoffs cutline. In Herbst’s’ four starts at Kansas Speedway, he’s posted one top-10 finish (2020).

Sitting in 14th in the Playoff outlook standings, -79 points below the cutline, JR Motorsports’ Brandon Jones could very well clinch his way into the 2023 Playoffs with a win this weekend at Kansas, which would mark his seventh Playoff appearance (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022). He’s done well at the 1.5-mile Kansas track, posting two wins (2019, 2020), three top fives and five top 10s.

The remaining eight drivers below the postseason cutline will have to win their way into the Playoffs this weekend.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Double duty drivers at Kansas Speedway – Two drivers who have already secured their spots in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs will be sticking around Kansas Speedway on Sunday to run in the Hollywood Casino 400 – Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed.

Custer will be getting behind the wheel of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford for his fifth Cup Series start of the season. The 25-year-old driver has made six Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway in his career, posting a best-finish of seventh in 2020.

Creed will be piloting the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet for his career debut in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I’m excited to race a Cup race for the first time as that’s been the dream for a long time,” said Creed. “Whelen is a great company and I’m appreciative for their support in allowing us to do this with Live Fast Motorsports.”

Sunoco Rookie of the Year update – The NASCAR Xfinity Series 2023 rookie class will be wrapping up its first full regular season this weekend at Kansas Speedway and two contenders will be heading to the Playoffs in their debut season – Chandler Smith and Sammy Smith.

Chandler Smith continues to lead the pack as he has all season long with one win (Richmond), five top fives, nine top 10s and 706 points.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Sammy Smith still sits close behind with one win (Phoenix), four top fives, 10 top 10s and 629 points.

Jordan Anderson Racing’s Parker Retzlaff has posted one top five and six top 10s this season, accumulating 483 points.

Closing out the competition is Blaine Perkins with 199 points.

Rajah Caruth to run at Kansas Speedway – Truck Series regular Rajah Caruth will once again be getting behind the wheel of No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet for his seventh Xfinity Series start of the 2023 season.

This will be his second start in the series at Kansas Speedway. In his debut last season, he posted a 25th-place finish.

In his six previous Xfinity Series starts this season, he posted a best-finish of 16th at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Kansas Speedway cranks up the lights for the Playoffs’ Round of 10 finale

For the second time this season, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will return to Kansas Speedway, and this time it’s to decide which eight postseason contenders will move on to the next round in the Playoffs’ Round of 10 finale – the Kansas Lottery 200 (Friday, September 8 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM Radio).

Located in the booming Village West area near Kansas City, Kansas Speedway houses a 1.5-mile paved oval. Construction on the speedway began in 1999 in Kansas’ Wyandotte County. Shortly after it began, NASCAR and IndyCar announced they would both bring a slate of events to the area for its inaugural racing season. The grandstands opened on June 2, 2001, for the speedway’s first races.

The 1.5-mile track has hosted 26 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races since its inaugural CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event on July 7, 2001 – a race won by Ricky Hendrick, driving the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. This weekend, Kansas Speedway will play host to the Round of 10 finale where only four spots remain to advance to the Round of 8.

Notably, there have been 22 different winners at Kansas Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Busch along with CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff contender Matt Crafton are tied for the series-most wins at the Kansas Speedway in the Truck Series with three wins a piece.

Seven different drivers have won the elimination race of the first round of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs – including current postseason contender Grant Enfinger in 2016.

NCTS Playoffs First Round Elimination Race Winners (2016-2022) Date Track Playoff Race Winner Season Race No. Saturday, October 22, 2016 Talladega Grant Enfinger 2016 19 Saturday, October 14, 2017 Talladega Parker Kligerman 2017 19 Saturday, October 13, 2018 Talladega Timothy Peters 2018 19 Friday, September 13, 2019 Las Vegas Austin Hill 2019 19 Saturday, October 3, 2020 Talladega Raphael Lessard 2020 19 Thursday, September 16, 2021 Bristol Chandler Smith 2021 18 Friday, September 9, 2022 Kansas John H. Nemechek 2022 19

Friday night’s Kansas Speedway Playoff race will be broken up into three stages, the first two stages will be 30 laps each and the final stage will be 74 laps for a race total of 134 laps (201 miles). Practice and qualifying for the Kansas Lottery 200 will begin Friday, September 8 at 3:35 p.m. ET.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Outlook Following The Milwaukee Mile - Aug. 27, 2023 Rank Driver Starts Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts + /- Cutoff 1 Grant Enfinger (P) 18 2,114 3 3 24 In On Win 2 Ty Majeski (P) 18 2,033 1 6 21 In On Win 3 Corey Heim (P) 17 2,126 2 5 30 In On Points 4 Christian Eckes (P) 18 2,117 2 4 19 In On Points 5 Carson Hocevar (P) 18 2,112 3 2 21 56 6 Zane Smith (P) 18 2,085 2 4 22 29 7 Matt Crafton (P) 18 2,065 0 1 2 9 8 Nicholas Sanchez # (P) 18 2,059 0 2 5 3 9 Ben Rhodes (P) 18 2,056 1 1 13 -3 10 Matt DiBenedetto (P) 18 2,039 0 0 2 -20

Last Chance Race: Rhodes, DiBenedetto need to dig deep

Following the Clean Harbors 175 at the Milwaukee Mile, ThorSport Racing veteran Ben Rhodes and Rackley W.A.R.’s Matt DiBenedetto find themselves below the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Round of 8 cutline.

2021 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Champion Ben Rhodes had to battle all afternoon at the Milwaukee Mile, finishing 16th and left the 1.015-mile paved oval just three points back from the Round of 8 cutline. The 2023 season is the 26-year-old’s sixth Playoff appearance, and if he doesn’t advance to the Round of 8 this weekend, it will be the first-time in his six Playoff appearances he hasn’t advanced out of the Round of 10. The contenders head to Kansas Speedway this weekend where Rhodes previously finished 16th but led 17 laps earlier this season. In 11 starts at the 1.5-mile track, the Louisville, Kentucky native has put up two top-five finishes, five top- 10 finishes and a total of 59 laps led. His best finish in the Sunflower State was second in Spring 2019.

Unlike the vast Playoff experience Rhodes has, Matt DiBenedetto is in his first appearance in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs. It’s been 19 races since DiBenedetto’s last visit to Victory Lane (Talladega, 2022) but the Grass Valley, California native knows how to race his way into the top-10 – he’s recorded 10 top- 10 finishes so far this season. The driver of the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet had an unfortunate day at the Milwaukee Mile, finishing 27th and is now twenty points back from the Round of 8 cutline and the final transfer position.

Currently, Rev Racing’s rookie Nick Sanchez is in the eighth and final position to transfer to the next round in the Playoffs on points. Just ahead of Sanchez in seventh in ThorSport Racing driver and three-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Matt Crafton, up nine points on the Round of 8 cutline.

Playoff Round of 8 Clinch Scenarios: Kansas Speedway

With two of the three races in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs Round of 10 in the books, here is a look at the clinch scenarios heading into the Kansas Speedway:

Already Clinched

The following 4 drivers have clinched a spot in the 8-driver field of the next round: Corey Heim, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 7th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Corey Heim, Christian Eckes, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton or Nicholas Sanchez.

Carson Hocevar: Would clinch regardless of finish

Zane Smith: Would clinch with 27 points

Matt Crafton: Would clinch with 47 points

Nicholas Sanchez: Would clinch with 53 points

Ben Rhodes: Would clinch with 55 points (needs help if Nicholas Sanchez wins)

Matt DiBenedetto: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Ben Rhodes or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 6th winless driver in the standings.

Carson Hocevar: Would clinch with 2 points

Zane Smith: Would clinch with 30 points

Matt Crafton: Would clinch with 50 points

Nicholas Sanchez: Could only clinch with help

Ben Rhodes: Could only clinch with help

Matt DiBenedetto: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Nicholas Sanchez, Ben Rhodes, Matt DiBenedetto.

NCTS Playoffs Contender’s Career Performances at Kansas Speedway

Rank Driver Races Poles Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs Average Finish Driver Rating 1 Corey Heim 3 0 0 1 2 0 14.0 108.3 2 Christian Eckes 7 1 0 3 5 1 10.0 99.3 3 Grant Enfinger 10 0 1 6 8 0 6.2 98.3 4 Carson Hocevar 4 0 0 1 1 1 17.8 76.8 5 Zane Smith 7 0 1 3 6 0 5.9 121.5 6 Matt Crafton 26 1 3 7 14 3 11.6 92.6 7 Nicholas Sanchez 1 0 0 0 1 0 6.0 97.5 8 Ben Rhodes 11 0 0 2 5 1 12.9 92.0 9 Matt DiBenedetto 3 0 0 0 1 1 16.0 71.7 10 Ty Majeski 5 0 0 1 2 1 15.2 86.2

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Etc.

Carson Hocevar to drive No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet in NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway – Last Friday, Legacy Motor Club announced NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff contender and standout driver Carson Hocevar would be back behind the wheel of the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series in Kansas and Bristol.

The 20-year-old is currently ranked fourth in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship point standings and has accumulated three wins, nine top-five finishes, 10 top- 10 finishes, and has led a total of 223 laps this season. Hocevar made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Gateway driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet where he began a good run, but unfortunately found himself involved in a crash and did not finish.

In just his second NASCAR Cup Series race last weekend, Hocevar piloted the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to a 17th-place finish – the car’s second-best finish of the season.

Jesse Love to make Kansas Speedway debut for NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series – Two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love will pilot the No. 1 TRICON Garage Toyota and make his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck start at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

Love made his debut at Gateway, subbing for Corey Heim, where he started 20th and finished ninth. At age 15, the Menlo Park, California native won three races and became the youngest title winner in NASCAR history. This season alone, Love has become an unstoppable force winning nine ARCA Menards Series races.

“We’ve had the pleasure of competing against Jesse in ARCA over the past few seasons and have always been impressed with his ability behind the wheel,” said TRICON Garage owner David Gilliland.

Jennifer Jo Cobb returns to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Kansas Speedway – Jennifer Jo Cobb, a role model for women in motorsports, is making her return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to race at Kansas Speedway. Cobb is a racer, published writer, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and inaugural participate in the Busch Light Accelerate Her program.

The Kansas City, Kansas native holds several CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition records, including the highest-finishing female driver in overall season points and most starts by a female driver in the series. Cobb has also broken into the 200-plus mph club with a land speed record and is one of just a handful of women with a top-10 finish at the highest levels of NASCAR.

Cobb’s last start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series was in 2022 at Talladega, where she unfortunately posted a DNF. Her career-best finish was at Daytona in 2011 (sixth).

NASCAR PR