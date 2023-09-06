Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Kansas Speedway

|
Derek Kraus, No. 11 Hardscape Construction/Crav'n Chevrolet Camaro
- Derek Kraus will make his first NXS start at Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300.
- Kraus has previously made six NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) at Kansas Speedway, earning one top five and four top-10 finishes.
- In his four previous starts with Kaulig Racing in 2023, Kraus earned two top-10 finishes.
"I’m excited to be back with Kaulig Racing for a few races, and I’m especially looking forward to racing at Kansas this weekend, a track that I have always enjoyed racing at with low grip and some tire fall off. Kansas is one of those tracks where you don’t have to be the fastest on short runs if you have a good, balanced car for the long run when the tires fall off. It’s also really cool to be able to carry the Hardscape construction colors on the car this weekend!"
- Derek Kraus on Kansas Speedway