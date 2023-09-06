LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Kansas Speedway II

About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts a nd like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

First Run With the Club: Last weekend in Darlington Raceway, Carson Hocevar proved to be a natural fit in the NASCAR Cup Series. In his first race with the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB No. 42 team, Hocevar was fast off the truck, qualifying in the 15th position. Throughout the longest race of his short career, Carson methodically kept his car in one piece, and quietly ran inside the top-20 all race long. Not only was he able to stay on the lead lap and finish all the laps, but he would take home a 17th place finish, scoring the second-highest result that the No. 42 team has had all season.

Sticking Around for More: Before his impressive run at Darlington, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced via social media that Hocevar would be tabbed to continue along with the team at Kansas Speedway as well as the following race at Bristol Motor Speedway. At this time, those are the only two races that have had a driver announced for to drive the No. 42 entry.

Double Duty: Hocevar will pull a double duty race weekend at Kansas Speedway, as he will also race in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series' Kansas Lottery 200 on Friday night. Currently fourth in the NCTS points standings, he has a 56 point buffer to the cutline, and looks to break through to the Round of 8 for the first time in his career.

Fresh Paint: Keep your eye out as there's a new look to the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet! This weekend at Kansas Speedway will be the first time that the updated, white version of the paint scheme will be raced.

Lambert at Kansas: Luke Lambert has a large amount of experience at Kansas Speedway, including 19 NASCAR Cup Series starts and two NASCAR Xfinity Series races. In the Cup Series, Lambert's drivers have delivered one pole (Daniel Hemric in 2019), three top-10s, eight top-15 finishes, and have led 24 laps. Lambert's two NXS starts have been quite fruitful, with each of his finishing in the top-five both times. Last year, Luke's guided his team to victory lane in the Xfinity Series race, and in the spring this year, his No. 42 Chevrolet finished 29th.

Honoring a Cancer Hero: As part of a collaboration with The NASCAR Foundation and the Martin Truex, Jr. Foundation, Carson will have a special name riding along with him in his Sunseeker Resorts Chevy. Hocevar will pay tribute to Debra Shelton from Dumas, Texas, who fought Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Sadly, Debra passed away in 2017, but her legacy lives on as her family nominated her to be a part of this incredible program.

Quoting Carson Hocevar: With a good run under your belt in the cup car and plenty of experience at Kansas, how prepared do you think you are for this weekend?

"Myself and the No. 42 team had a great 500 mile debut of working together; they got me up-to-speed and felt like we have been doing it longer than we have. So I’m very happy on what we could accomplish in a short amount of time, and excited to have some momentum and a little more confidence heading to Kansas. Luke and everyone was happy with their package in the spring, so I’m excited to plug myself in and see what we can this weekend!"