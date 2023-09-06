LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Kansas Speedway II

|
Kansas Speedway Stats
-NCS Starts: 14; Best start: 6th; Best finish: 3rd (Spring, 2019); Laps Led: 3; Top-10s: 5; Top-5s: 3
-NXS Starts: 2; Best start: 2nd (2016 & 2017); Best finish: 15th (2016 & 2017)
-NCTS Starts: 1; Best start: 1st; Best finish: 11th (2015); 151 laps led
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
Starts: 27; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 6th; Top-10's: 6; Laps led: 17; Points position: 27th
About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
Darlington in the Rearview: Erik Jones had another successful run in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway as he finished 10th at the track 'Too Tough To Tame'. Jones qualified 20th and quickly worked through the competition at his favorite track. He earned stage points in the second stage with a third place finish and was seen restarting in the front row during the final stage. The team earned a 10th place finish overall, holding an average running position of 10th, with 88% of laps run within the top 15. This marks Jones’ sixth top-10 finish of the season.
Where it all Started: Jones got his first shot on the big stage in 2015 when he was just 19 years old. Jones drove the No. 18 car, subbing in for an injured Kyle Busch, where he started 12th on the grid. In his first attempt in the NASCAR Cup Series, Jones was having a great day and was even seen leading a lap until catching the wall in turn four with just over twenty laps to go. Jones' day ended shortly after, while he watched his future boss and teammate, Jimmie Johnson, celebrate in victory lane.
5 in a Row: Throughout his 14 attempts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, Jones carved out a notable stretch of success spanning five races, each of these finishes being within the top-10. Between 2018 and 2020, Jones achieved an impressive three top-five finishes and two additional top-10 finishes, boasting an exceptional average finish of 5.2 across this nearly three-year period.
Dave at Kansas: During his eight starts with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, Elenz has guided a total of five drivers to one pole position, two top-five finishes, and three top-10 finishes. Impressively, Elenz's drivers consistently showcased strong performance, with an average starting position of 6.75. Notably, none of Elenz's drivers qualified outside of the top-10. With the ability to start up front, Elenz’s drivers have been at an advantage, leading for a total of 40 laps across four races.
Jimmie at Kansas: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB driver and Co-Owner, Jimmie Johnson, is exceptionally well-versed at Kansas Speedway, boasting three wins, three poles, nine top-fives, and 19 top-10 finishes, along with an impressive 601 laps led across 29 starts. With an average start of 14.8 and an average finish of 11.8, Johnson has demonstrated consistent competitiveness, with only two DNF's at the track.
Honoring a Cancer Hero: NASCAR drivers have a unique opportunity to pay tribute to a cancer hero while supporting a great cause. In partnership with The NASCAR Foundation, the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation allowed fans to donate for a chance to win a "ride with a NASCAR driver." Erik Jones participated in this heartfelt initiative by honoring Perry Whited, a hardworking carpenter who provided for his large family of nine. Tragically, Perry lost his battle with lung cancer on June 20, 1998. In Kansas this weekend, Perry's name will take the spotlight, riding along the driver's side door in place of Jones' name, symbolizing a meaningful tribute.
Quoting Erik Jones: “Kansas has been an up-and-down track for me, but I like racing there. It is so wide, so it gives you the opportunity to move around a lot and run so many different grooves. It is always fun to go there as a driver and search around to try and see what is going to be best while having some fun and moving up and down. I feel like we can go run well there, our mile-and-a-half stuff has been good all year, so I am hoping to have a good race.
LMC PR