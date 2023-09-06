Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Kansas Race Advance

What are your takeaways as you approach your 100th start in the Cup Series? “It’s definitely crazy to think we’re already at a hundred, especially when you think that you’re just dreaming and hoping to get one. It seems like such a big number, but it’s come on pretty quickly. Having a win in my first 100 starts is cool, but at the same time I feel like I’ve given a couple more away. It is pretty unbelievable when you think about how I barely had 100 starts in a stock car or truck before I made it to Cup and now I’ve reached 100 in Cup. I feel like I’ve learned a ton in the first 100 starts and I’m looking forward to 100 more and what comes with that.” We’ve seen a lot of speed out of the No. 14 team the last few weeks before something gets in the way of a finish that reflects that. Do you feel encouraged by the progress that’s been made? “Yeah, we’re definitely seeing improvement. I wish we had the results to reflect that, but we can look back and see that we are making progress and things are coming together. We just have to figure out how to close it out. We’ve had some weird things happen, like the lugnut at Watkins Glen, and some cautions that haven’t gone our way, but overall, it’s definitely encouraging to see we’re headed in the right direction toward the end of the season.” Last Friday, you competed in your second Late Model race with Chad Bryant Racing and earned a second-place finish for Mahindra Tractors. Do you feel like going back to the grassroots level for that track time you didn’t really get in your development is a benefit to you? “I’ve always said, to be the best stock-car drivers, we need to be able to compete in any kind of car on any surface. I didn’t do any pavement racing growing up, so it’s been fun to get to do some of that now. I don’t know how much I learn. I feel like I do get something out of it just by staying in race mode and getting the experience of racing against different drivers, but for me it’s been a lot of fun to get in something new and run well.” TSC PR