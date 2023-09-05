Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

CONTRACT EXTENSION: On Monday, Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Denny Hamlin has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving the team’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD. Hamlin is the team’s longest-tenured driver with more than 600 starts since making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Kansas Speedway on October 9, 2005.

HAMLIN AT KANSAS: Hamlin is the all-time Cup Series wins leader at Kansas Speedway with four, including his thrilling victory at the track earlier this season. Overall, he has posted 12 top-five finishes and 13 top-10s at the 1.5-mile track. The No. 11 driver has recorded four consecutive top-five finishes at Kansas dating back to October 2021.

DARLINGTON RECAP: Hamlin led a season-high 177 laps in last weekend's race at Darlington Raceway. A day after winning the track's NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Hamlin started second and won the first two stages before an unscheduled pit stop during the final segment relegated him to a 25th-place finish.

GABEHART EFFECT: Since being paired with crew chief Chris Gabehart at the start of the 2019 season, Hamlin leads the Cup Series with 19 victories, 75 top-five finishes, and 4,697 laps led. During their time working together, the duo has won at seven of the nine remaining tracks, including three victories at Kansas Speedway.

CUP DEBUT: In October 2005, Kansas Speedway played host to Hamlin's NASCAR Cup Series debut. The Chesterfield, Virginia native started seventh and finished 32nd that weekend.

YAHOO: Hamlin's No. 11 Camry will feature Yahoo as the primary sponsor this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Yahoo was previously on the No. 11 Camry for races at North Wilkesboro, Chicago, and Indianapolis earlier this year.

JGR AT KANSAS: Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight Cup Series wins at Kansas Speedway, including Hamlin's victory in May. In 119 combined starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, the organization has tallied 35 top-five finishes, 55 top-10s, three pole awards, and 1,532 laps led. Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Kansas.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's race in Kansas begins Sunday, September 10, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD

What is our outlook returning to Kansas this weekend?

“Kansas has been a great track for me, Chris Gabehart and our 11 team. Obviously winning the race there in the spring gives us some extra confidence going back. That helps me to not get too caught up in ‘Oh my gosh. What happened at Darlington?’. I’ve got to shift my focus to Kansas. I’ve learned that you have to live with the result because you can’t change it. So, we’re moving forward and working on the next race. We’ll be as ready as possible when we get there and then just have to execute the race as a team. If we do that, we’ll be fine.”

JGR PR