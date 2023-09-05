SUNNYD Racing: Kevin Harvick Kansas Advance

What will make this year’s playoffs a success for you? “My goal was to be competitive, and we’ve been fortunate to do that, for the most part. There were a couple of weeks where we weren’t very competitive, but it seems that’s kind of the norm with this particular car. You just want to go as far as you can and do everything that you can to maximize each and every week, and that’s what we’re good it.” Nine races left in your NASCAR Cup Series career. Is it becoming more and more surreal that you’re seeing these tracks for the last time? “I’ve had that question a lot, and every time I go to a track for the last time, it doesn’t feel that bad. For me, it was really important to be at this point of where I am in my driving career. Coming back this year and running this last season and making it as public as it’s been, to have a plan for logos and racetracks and fans and people to come the last time, and to go back and look at all the old pictures and hear the fans’ stories and racetrack stories, or whatever the scenario is, it’s put really good closure to whatever event it is. We’ve had a lot of success at Kansas, but there’s really not anything that has happened so far where I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m not so sure that I’m happy about it being the last time.’ I’m so far into planning for next year, and everything is already lined up with the television and the management company, and you’ve already moved on to making a new plan and you’re living out the rest of the plan that you’d already laid out at this time last year. The closure to me has just been the fact that it is what it is. That points to us doing a really good job of planning it all out, and I feel like we’re good at just moving on to the next task.” Do you need to win a championship this year for closure on your NASCAR Cup Series career? “For me, I don’t really need anything. I feel like we’re at this point of where we are because we’ve been fortunate to be successful and all the things that come with that. We’ve been close to winning races this year and haven’t had it all work out. I can feel that from the fans on a weekly basis. You feel the fans’ want for you to be successful, and I think they’re really understanding that this season is a lot for them to come to the racetrack and let them celebrate and do the things they do, go to the races they want to and celebrate things, whatever they want to celebrate because, when you talk to people, it’s just different for each person. Some you’re helping through a hard time. For some it’s, ‘I became a fan when Dale (Earnhardt) died.’ Some of it’s, ‘I like you because of Keelan.’ Some of it’s, ‘I like you this year because it’s your last year.’ It just depends. So that part to me has been very motivating because they want you to be successful as bad as you want to be successful. I think I definitely appreciate and feel that from the fans. We’ve just got to put it together, it’s just got to come together. If you look back at Phoenix, or Daytona two weeks ago and even Darlington last week, it’s just those two or three little scenarios, or one scenario that just has to work out, because when you look at the rest of it, or look at it from a stat standpoint, the only thing that’s wrong with everything we’ve been able to work through this year is we just haven’t won.” Your history at intermediate tracks has been really strong, particularly at Kansas. Can you pull anything from past years to where if you have to play defense, you can because you know every nook and cranny of the racetrack? “There aren’t a lot of things that you can relate to with the car, but there are a lot of things you can relate to with the racetrack. There are a lot of races that I’ve gone back and watched from 2010, 2011, where the cars had different characteristics, and things that happen because the way you drive it and where you would drive it on the racetrack are a little bit different with this car than it was with the older cars. But you keep that playbook as open as possible in order to have some options because you can’t just say it won’t work, you can only drive it in one spot on the racetrack, especially at a place like Kansas, where you have options. So you have to be ready to create some options if you need them.” In an ideal situation, where do you want to run at Kansas? “You have to be good middle to the top of the racetrack in order to make good time at Kansas and be able to survive on the long run and make enough speed, so that’s what we’ll concentrate on.” Middle to the top of the racetrack is where you want to run at Kansas, but when do you adjust that line in the event you’re getting beat? “I’m going to always want my car to be versatile just because if you’re married to that top lane and your car won’t work anywhere else, you don’t have a really good chance of making time and passing people. If you get married to that top lane and catch 15th, 16th place in the field and they’re also married to that top lane, it becomes difficult to pass and then your gaps shrink rapidly as you’re trying to make your way through the field. You need to have some versatility. If your car’s decent up top, you can make good lap times up there, regardless, and park yourself in front of the guys who are also wanting to run up the top. But if your car’s a little more versatile than others, you can kind of swing down through the middle, especially in turns three and four.” Your history at Kansas is impressive. Three wins, five second-place finishes, 11 top-threes, 12 top-fives, 19 top-10s and 949 laps led across 35 career NASCAR Cup Series starts. What makes you so good there? “I think Kansas has been a great racetrack and, really, from a driver’s standpoint, a fun racetrack because of the fact that it’s worn in so well. You can race at the top of the racetrack, which is the preferred groove as the tires wear out. It’s faster at the bottom of the racetrack on new tires. But as a driver, having options is something that is a lot of fun. With Atlanta having been repaved along with some of the other racetracks, Kansas has become one of the more unique racetracks because of the fact the asphalt and the shape of the racetrack are so driver-friendly, as far as where you can drive on the racetrack. You can literally drive from the wall to the apron all the way around the racetrack. So, it’s a fun racetrack. It’s been good to us and, hopefully, we can continue that trend on Sunday.” Race strategy, particularly at Kansas, has come into play in recent races. While strategy is more in the realm of your crew chief, Rodney Childers, when it dictates a race outcome instead of sheer performance, do you have to sort of switch your mindset, perhaps by finding some patience even when you want to just go as hard as you can? “These cars, in certain situations, have worn the tires a lot more than what they’ve done in the past. Kansas can be a high-wear racetrack just because of the way that the surface has aged, which is a great thing. So, I think for a lot of that, you’ll just have to see what the pit windows are and what the tire wear is when we go there. But it’s definitely a racey track. Those guys can see a lot more on the pit box than I can see in the car, so I usually just go with what they tell me and kind of roll from there.” TSC PR