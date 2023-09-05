Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford Mustang Team Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Gilliland comes into the Kansas Speedway ready to make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the track. He has three top-10 finishes at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and a best finish of 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series at the track. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “We know what we need to do to be better at Kansas. It is just more speed in the car and I think FRM has really improved on our mile-and-a-half program. We’re working closely with the 34 team, and I think our organization will have fast cars in Kansas.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: "We might not be in the playoffs, but there is still a lot of fight left in the 38 team. We are keeping our foot on the gas and going for more top-10 finishes. It is all about improvement for us and getting better each race at a time. “It’s super cool to see Boot Barn on the car again. They have been a big reason we’ve better this season. They have put a lot into the program and it is showing.”