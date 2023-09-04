RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

“Overall, it was just nice to get an 11th-place finish with our McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet for what looked like was going to be a 20th-place night. It's definitely not the day that we wanted, but we survived with what we could. I'm really proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for fighting hard all day long. The pit crew had some really good stops today and got us some spots on pit road. We had issues, some self-inflicted and some with our strategy with just the luck of the draw with how the cautions fell. Thanks to all of our partners at RCR who make this happen.” -Kyle Busch