RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

“We had a fast Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet tonight at Darlington Raceway, and I’m proud of the effort made by everyone on this Richard Childress Racing team. It’s always tricky finding the right balance and adjusting for such a long race. We started off a little too tight, but crew chief Keith Rodden made adjustments throughout the race and got our Chevy rolling pretty good. We were able to fight our way into the top-10 for a good portion of the race, but got bit with a caution flag during a round of pit stops and lost some track position. We just ended up too tight again at the end and it's hard to make anything happen when you're that tight. We’ll regroup and head to Kansas Speedway.”
-Austin Dillon