Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley qualified 29th for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Haley struggled early with lack of grip but relayed that the No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy handled well otherwise. By lap 26, Haley sat 27th and radioed that the No. 31 Chevy began handling a little free. He made his first green-flag pit stop eight laps later for four tires and fuel. Once the green flag stops cycled through, Haley maintained position and radioed that the No. 31 was getting very loose. He made his second green-flag stop on lap 70 for fresh tires and fuel. As the stops cycled through again, Haley moved up one position but fell back to 27th, radioing that his brake pedal was going to the floor. He finished the stage in 27th.

Haley made his third pit stop of the day under caution for fresh tires and multiple adjustments to tighten up the No. 31 Chevy. Crew chief, Trent Owens, remarked that the tire falloff on the No. 31 was not where it needed to be. He restarted 29th on lap 123. By lap 146, Haley reported more brake issues and made his fourth pit stop on lap 153 for more tires and fuel. The first caution came out on lap 179, as the lights in turns three and four would not turn on. Haley sat 27th two laps down. The team decided to gamble and take the wave around to gain back one lap in the hopes of a quick caution as the race resumed. Unfortunately, the caution did not fall, forcing Haley to pit under green on lap 196 for tires and fuel. The next caution came out on lap 217, and Haley took the wave around to gain one lap back before restarting with nine laps remaining in the stage. The next caution came out for a spin on lap 225, as Haley missed the lucky dog spot by one position. He pitted under caution for fresh tires to try and race for the lucky dog spot. Taking the green for a one-lap shootout, Haley finished the second stage in 30th, and was able to earn the lucky dog spot to put him back on the lead lap to start the final stage.

During the second stage break, Haley pitted for fresh tires and fuel and started the final stage in 30th on the lead lap. By lap 251, Haley radioed that his No. 31 Chevy was now tight handling. Haley made his next green-flag pit stop from 19th place, radioing he needed front grip. Cycling out to 29th, Haley’s No. 31 Chevy began trending free once again. The next caution came out on lap 311, and Haley pitted for four tires and fuel. The race went back to green only three laps before the next caution, allowing Haley to pit again under caution for tires and fuel. Haley restarted 27th on lap 327. The field went green for only two laps, as Haley avoided the spinning cars ahead of him. He stayed out under caution and restarted as the first car one lap down in 24th on lap 336. The race remained green until the end, and Haley finished 24 th . "Darlington was tough for us this time by. We lacked grip and fought really free from tire falloff during the first part of the race. We were kind of stuck sitting two laps down and in need of clean air and got really tight before we got free again. At the very end we were able to get the car close and find what we needed for the long runs, but unfortunately it was too late for us to make any gains. We will regroup for Kansas next week." - Justin Haley