Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "It was an up-and-down day, but a top-10 finish is obviously solid for us. It’s been awhile since we’ve done that. I feel like we had a better car at points there running in the top-three, top-five, and I was hoping we could hit it right on the adjustment to make it work there to challenge upfront. We just got a little off and couldn’t really get it reigned back in there for the end. Our No. 43 Allegiant Chevy was good, we just needed a little bit more."