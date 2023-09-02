Ford Performance - NCS Darlington 2 Cup Qualifying

Ford Qualifying Results:

4th – Ryan Blaney

5th – Brad Keselowski

6th – Joey Logano

7th – Kevin Harvick

8th – Chris Buescher

9th – Michael McDowell

10th – Aric Almirola

12th – Chase Briscoe

14th – Austin Cindric

30th – Todd Gilliland

32nd – Harrison Burton

33rd – JJ Yeley

34th – Ryan Preece

35th – Ryan Newman

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 StageFront VIP Ford Mustang – “Obviously, times were really close there. I’m really proud of everybody and glad to have as much speed as we do. We were quick in practice and then backed it up there, but I just got a little too tight off of four and had to check out of the gas a little bit. That’s why I’m frustrated because when I saw a .24, a .23, a .26 I’m like, ‘Awwww, I think I could have run that.’ But I’m really proud of everybody. That’s what we needed. We needed a good starting spot for tomorrow to kick off the playoffs right, so we’re doing all the things we need to do.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Mustang – “That’s not a bad starting spot. It’s nice to start in the top five and starting fourth. That’s really good. I’m proud of the effort today and now it’s just a matter of staying in it. Five hundred miles is a long race. It’s a super long race and you can make mistakes real easy, so it’s just a matter of focusing in on tomorrow. It was a good effort today we just have to keep improving.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – “It’s not as good as we want, but it’s towards the front. Being in the outside lane is nice, so we’ll try and get a good start for tomorrow and get us in position for the end.”

Ford Performance PR