RCR Race Preview: Darlington Raceway

|
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Darlington Raceway... Kyle Busch will make his 24th NASCAR Cup Series start at Darlington Raceway this Sunday. The Las Vegas native scored his first victory at the historic track in 2008, coming in just his fourth start at the egg-shaped speedway. During that win, Busch led a race-high 169 of 367 laps and crossed the finish line over three seconds ahead of second-place Carl Edwards. Entering this weekend's event, Busch has recorded six top-five and 14 top-10 finishes at Darlington Raceway. In the 2023 spring event earlier this season, the veteran driver scored a seventh-place finish.
Finishing Strong... Busch finished the Cup Series regular season on a positive note at Daytona International Speedway, posting a seventh-place effort and gaining two positions to finish ninth in the regular season driver point standings. Throughout the regular season, Busch earned a total of 14 top-10 results.
The Playoffs Begin... Busch enters the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as the fifth seed, 17 points behind the leader and 11 points above the Round of 12 cutline.
Did You Know? Busch is the youngest NASCAR Cup Series race winner in the 73-year history of Darlington Raceway. Busch was 23 years, 0 months, and 8 days old when he captured the checkered flag at the South Carolina speedway in 2008.
About McLaren Custom Grills... McLaren Custom Grills, a Winnipeg, Canada-based BBQ company, specializes in custom BBQ grills for sports fans. The company is dedicated to making a barbeque that any sports fan would be thrilled to call their own, and a brand name that customers are proud to stand behind. In addition to their partnership with Richard Childress Racing, McLaren Custom Grills is the Official Barbeque Grill of the NBA. McLaren Custom Grills can be purchased at mclarencustomgrills.com.
KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:
How important is it to start the Playoffs with a solid finish at Darlington Raceway?
“Darlington Raceway is the start of the Playoffs so it’s really important to get a solid run in that first race of the Playoffs. It’d be perfect to win it. We were so close there in the spring. I felt like we had a really good, legitimate shot to win that race. If we make a few tweaks on the setup that we had in the spring race, we should go back there, be better and race for a win.”
Why do so many drivers like Darlington Raceway and say it’s so special to win there?
“I think Darlington is a drivers track so the drivers really like racing there because it brings out the driver. You’ve got to have a good car, but it kind of allows you have a little bit more opportunity of saving tires or pushing hard and getting lap time or suffering later in the run. It’s hard to move around there. You don’t really move around a whole lot, whether top, bottom or whatever, so it’s always kind of up around the wall. I think that’s what makes it fun for the drivers as well is just that challenge and knowing how many different challenges there are and how hard it is. I think that’s what makes it so special to win there.”
The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway is one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races. Growing up in Las Vegas, did you have an appreciation of how special that race is?
“The Southern 500 at Darlington is really cool being a crown jewel race. When I was growing up I remember the race vividly of Jeff Gordon and Jeff Burton going at it for the finish. It was the Winston Million-dollar date car for Jeff Gordon. He had the right-side flattened on that thing and Jeff Burton was getting a run on him and he blocked him all the way to the bottom. This day and age, you’d be wrecked. Jeff Burton was very, very nice and very kind in that situation and I guess maybe knew what Jeff (Gordon) was racing for, obviously a million bucks. That could have turned out vastly different given it being a different driver in second place.”