HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Darlington Race Advance

● The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for the second time this year with Chase Briscoe back behind the wheel of a HighPoint.com-sponsored Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). The No. 14 team hopes to capitalize on the experience of dynamic duo Briscoe and crew chief Richard Boswell, who partnered for a memorable NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2020 on the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval. ● In the Cup Series’ first visit to Darlington in May, Briscoe started 31st and drove to a 17th-place finish. He has a best finish of 11th earned in May 2021 which came in his first of five Cup Series starts at Darlington. Briscoe also finished no worse than 11th in three Xfinity Series starts at Darlington, which included the 2020 win. ● When NASCAR returned to action in May 2020 after a 10-week shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Briscoe was the first NASCAR Xfinity Series driver to earn a win – his second of nine that season. He started 11th for the 200-lap race around “The Track Too Tough To Tame,” and ran among the top-10 for the majority of the race. A quick pit stop put Briscoe in the lead for a lap-138 restart, setting up a battle with Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in Xfinity Series history with 102 career victories. After a fierce duel, Briscoe prevailed by a .086-of-a-second margin over the runner-up Busch. ● For the second year running, Briscoe will drive a black-and-white HighPoint.com Ford Mustang for Sunday’s Southern 500 in place of the traditional blue-and-white colors of HighPoint for one of the crown jewel races of the NASCAR Cup Series. The change in color honors the late sportswriter and 2016 Squier-Hall Award recipient Benny Phillips, who gave Darlington the moniker, “The Lady in Black.” ● The name of HighPoint.com employee Tom Brahs will be riding along with Briscoe for the 367-lap race at Darlington. As an IT Manager overseeing external customer support and internal security initiatives at HighPoint, NOC Engineer Brahs is described as the ultimate team player. His favorite HighPoint Fundamental is, “Do the right thing, ALWAYS,” and he truly represents this fundamental in the attitude he brings to his role daily. Brahs joined HighPoint five years ago and, since day one, his focus has been on client satisfaction, whether the client is internal or external. His outreach goes far beyond the work he does at HighPoint as he is the Past Deputy Chief of the Hampton Township fire department in New Jersey and now serves as a volunteer fireman. Brahs has been married to his wife Amy for 26 years. They have a beautiful daughter, Makalya, who will head off to college this year, and two angels, Nicolas and Aryanna. Tom, Amy and Makalya are avid NASCAR and dirt racing fans who will be traveling to Darlington to cheer on the No. 14 HighPoint.com team.