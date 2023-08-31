Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Darlington

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be available to members of the media at the Darlington Raceway media center on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 11:45 a.m. local time.
REGULAR SEASON INFO: Darlington Raceway marks the first race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. With the points reset after the regular-season finale, William Byron is currently the top seed with 36 playoff points and sits 29 points above the elimination line to reach the Round of 12. This year, Byron leads the series in wins (five), stage wins (eight) and laps run in the top five (2,789). His series-leading 877 laps led are also a single-season career-best for the 25-year-old driver. Byron’s nine top-five finishes are tied for the second-most in the sport’s top division. In addition, he ranks third in average running position (10.468), top-10 finishes (13) and laps run in the top 10 (3,744), respectively. Byron’s five victories in the No. 24 this season are tied for the eighth-most wins in a single season by the iconic car number.
CHAMPION-LIKE STATS: Making his fifth consecutive Cup Series playoff appearance, Byron looks poised to make a run for the 2023 title. Among his nine total wins at the top level, five have come at tracks in the playoffs, including each of the final four races. In fact, six of the upcoming 10 tracks have already hosted events this season and Byron has won at three of them (Darlington, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway). He also leads all drivers in points earned (261) in those six races by 40 markers over teammate Kyle Larson. Breaking it down further, there are four traditional 1.5-mile tracks in the run to the season finale and Byron leads all drivers in points earned (149) on that length of track in 2023. And with only one road course left, Byron is the most recent winner on left-and-right turn tracks and leads all playoff drivers in laps led (80) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
NEXT GEN DUO: Since the introduction of the Next Gen Cup Series car in 2022, Byron and Rudy Fugle have collected seven wins together. Not only is that the most by a driver but it is also the most by a crew chief in the same time period.
SIMILAR IN SIZE: Sunday’s race at Darlington will mark Byron’s 42nd start on tracks 1 to 1.366 miles in length (Darlington, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix and WWT Raceway). In his previous 41 starts, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has collected one pole award, two wins, eight top-five finishes, 17 top-10s with 440 laps led.
DARLINGTON DEETS: With 10 previous Cup Series starts at Darlington, Byron is looking to continue his success at the venue. Earlier this year, he took home the victory at “The Lady in Black,” after starting fourth and leading seven laps. In the last six races at the South Carolina track, Byron has only finished outside the top 10 twice, with the driver of the No. 24 poised for good finishes before misfortune struck. In the three Next Gen races (since 2022) at Darlington, he has collected the most points (136), 19 more than the next highest point total by a driver.
THE FUGLE FILES: The playoff opener marks the sixth trip to Darlington for crew chief Fugle at the top level of NASCAR. In his past five Cup Series starts, Fugle and the No. 24 team have collected one win, two top-five finishes, three top-10s and 81 laps led. Prior to his Cup Series career, Fugle had only three previous starts at Darlington – two in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
PIT ROAD PROWESS: After 26 races in the 2023 season, the No. 24 pit crew remains in the top spot with the fastest average four-tire pit stop time of 11.127 seconds. The No. 24 pit crew consists of Spencer Bishop (jackman), Jeff Cordero (front-tire changer), Orane Ossowski (rear-tire changer), Ryan Patton (tire carrier) and Landon Walker (fueler).
LIBERTY U IS BACK: For Sunday’s race, Byron will sport his Liberty University paint scheme. Featuring a white base with navy flames and red accents, the Liberty University No. 24 will be sure to stand out on track. Liberty University has a long history with Byron starting back in 2014 in the late model ranks. Liberty University has been Training Champions for Christ since it was founded in 1971. Located in the mountains of Central Virginia, Liberty is a liberal arts institution with 17 colleges and schools that offers more than 600 degree programs from the certificate to the doctoral level, on campus and online. Working on an undergraduate degree in strategic communication, Byron is now in his junior year at Liberty University through its online program. See every angle of the No. 24 Liberty University Chevy here.
WORKFORCE APPRECIATION: Over the passenger side window of Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend will be the name Steve Manwarren. He is the Project Manager for Design Renovations at Liberty University and he is being honored during Darlington’s Workforce Appreciation event. Described as a very positive force, Manwarren has been at the university for 10 years and is willing to take on projects that require a lot of work, dedication, and attention to detail.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE OF MIND: While the fueler on the No. 24 team hails from North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Walker also has significant ties to the southernmost Carolina state, having played football at Clemson University. The former college offensive tackle earned a scholarship to Clemson in 2007 after being named an All-American offensive lineman in his hometown at East Wilkes High School. While playing at Clemson, Walker recorded 3,131 snaps with 49 starts at tackle over four seasons. In 2011, Walker was named team captain, the same season Clemson went on to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The college football standout was then recruited by Hendrick Motorsports in 2012 and earned a position as the starting fueler for the former No. 5 (now No. 24) team in 2015.