Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Darlington

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Darlington Raceway: "Darlington (Raceway) is a great track for us. I've ran really well there, basically my whole career, but just haven't gotten the win yet in the (NASCAR) Cup Series. Hopefully, this weekend is a little bit different and we can put together a solid 500 miles to get that first win at the track 'Too Tough to Tame.'"



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's outlook heading into the playoffs: "Our goal for this weekend is to get our momentum going in the right direction. All year long we’ve had competitive cars and for one reason or another, we’ve had things that just haven’t always lucked out for us. We’ve made some mistakes as a team that I think we’ve learned from and improved on. We’ve been battle-tested. There’s been a lot of battles that we’ve had to fight from issues on track to issues mechanically and things just not going our way that we’ve had to recover from. Now is the time to put all that experience and all of that knowledge into play. I think we can. The team is in a really good spot going into the next 10 weeks. Now we just need to go out there, prove it to ourselves and have a solid day as a team. Hopefully, we’ll come out of Darlington (Raceway) with some momentum that we can use to get us kicked off for the playoffs."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing for the owner title: "I'm glad the car got in. That's a big deal and a testament to Alan (Gustafson) and our team for just continuing to fight while I was gone. There is a lot of opportunity on that side of things, and it is a really big deal. I would like to go and make some noise on that front."



Elliott on learnings from previous playoffs: "The sample sets for the rounds are very short. It can work one of two ways, right? You have a bad race and very little time to make it back up, but also with it only being three races, it is not over until the end of that round is over. A lot can change in one race, a lot can change in one half of an event and a lot can change within the opening two stages. Three races is just a compact time period in the grand scheme of the season. I'm always reminded every year that there is something crazy that happens. It comes down to the last race and somebody that you thought would never make it through the round, somehow makes it through the round. Just goes to show you that things can change quickly."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for this weekend's race at Darlington: "The spring race was good and I thought we had a solid car. Not as good as we wanted to have, but it's nice going back there. It's the first non-restrictor plate track we're going back to with Chase (Elliott), which is good. That's made this week feel a little different too as far as preparation goes. Because we raced it with him, we have a little bit clearer direction on what we need to improve on. So, that's really been the difference this week."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his thoughts for the No. 24 team in the playoffs: "I think we have the potential to run well at all of the tracks in the playoffs. We’ve won at some of the tracks and others we have had good runs at before. We have a good notebook built for our team for the next 10 races. I don’t think you can go into any round too overly confident though. Anything can happen in these races and it’s about executing and minimizing your mistakes. The first few races will be continuing to do what we’ve been doing and doing our best to get to round after round. We obviously want to make it to Phoenix Raceway with a chance to run for the championship, and I think we have the team to do it. You don’t want to only focus on that and make mistakes early on that take you out of contention."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the difference between the spring and summer races at Darlington: "It was super hot the first race this year at Darlington (Raceway) and it will be this weekend. You’ll have that transition from day to night to deal with. We have our notebook from last year on what happens with the car from day to night and we’ll use that for sure to see the trends. That will be the biggest difference though. The extra laps won’t be a big factor from 400 to 500 miles. We will take it stage by stage and we know how many sets of tires we have and will use them based on how the race is playing out. You’re always counting tires at Darlington, so that will be no different. It’s just a different vibe with it being the Southern 500 and it’s one everybody wants to win since it’s a crown jewel race to start the playoffs."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his approach to the next 10 weeks: "We are going to treat the rest of the season as an opportunity. We will still show up to the track focused on winning races – that doesn’t ever stop. Our team is plenty capable every single week. Mr. Hendrick gives us all the resources we need, the team builds fast race cars, and the pit crew stays dialed in during the week, so there is no excuse for us to not go compete the same as we do every other week. Mr. Hendrick likes trophies and I want to get them for him."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the mentality that the team has for the rest of the season: "It stings not being in the playoffs. At the same time, I think through the ups and downs of the season, we've always stayed focused on the next week. That won’t change our approach over the rest of the season. When we have executed, we have been able to be in contention. Even in the last six or seven weeks, we have had several races where we have been in the hunt and given ourselves a shot to capitalize. I don’t expect anything different and I am excited for some of these races we have coming up."



Harris on his approach to the next few races: "Alex (Bowman) and I didn’t get to race together in the spring Darlington race, so this is an important race. Not only does it give us an opportunity to get our bearings together at Darlington (Raceway), but it helps us lay out the foundation for what we will need to bring back next year as well. Then, we go to Kansas (Speedway) where he has had some really strong runs. We are just going to focus on our strengths over the next 10 races just as we would if we were in the playoffs."