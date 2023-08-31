LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Darlington Raceway II

|
Darlington Raceway Stats
-NCS: Starts: 11; Best Start: 7th; Wins: 2 (2019 and 2022 Southern 500s); Top-5s: 5; Top-10s: 7; Laps Led: 132
-NXS: Starts: 2; Best Start: 10th; Best Finish: 4th (2017); Top-5s: 1; Top-10s: 2
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
-Starts: 26; Best Start: 8th; Best Finish: 6th (Talladega); Top-10's: 5; Laps Led: 17; Current points position: 28th
Daytona in the Rearview: Jones' aspirations for securing his second Coke Zero Sugar 400 victory and his final opportunity to enter the playoffs were cut short at Daytona. After successfully avoiding the initial major wreck of the night, Jones surged to the front. He even managed to restart from the front row; however, an untimely pit stop during the final stretch cost the No. 43 valuable track position. Consequently, Jones faced a disadvantage in the closing laps, coming home with an 18th-place finish. This outcome effectively eliminated the No. 43 from playoff contention.
First Southern 500 Win: Erik Jones triumphed his first Southern 500 at the track revered 'Too Tough to Tame' in 2019. Beginning the race from the 15th position, Jones earned stage points with a 10th place finish at the conclusion of stage one, and then climbed into the top-five by the end of stage two, adding to his tally of stage points on the day. Jones restarted the final stage in the front row, and would hold the lead for the final 41 laps. When the second-place threat, Kurt Busch, got into the wall with just two laps to go, Jones was able to pull away and took the checkered by an almost four-second margin. Erik led for a total of 79 laps that day, ensuring a dominant victory in his 100th career start.
The No. 43 Returns to Victory Lane: To have your face grace the Southern 500 trophy is a prestigious honor, but achieving this feat twice is an accomplishment held only by a select few drivers in NASCAR's storied 75-year history. Erik Jones is among the fortunate few who have won a second dance with ‘The Lady in Black’. Last year, Jones was at the helm for one of the most memorable races of the year in the Southern 500, overcoming the odds stacked against him to bring the iconic No. 43 car back to the winner's circle. His victory, which was the first for the organization, marked the historic 200th win for the No. 43 car, and was its first win since the July race held at Daytona in 2014. Notably, Jones became the first non-playoff driver to secure victory in the playoff opener at Darlington.
Dave at Darlington: Dave Elenz has found success in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series, taking home the checkered flag in his most recent attempt in the Xfinity Series in 2020, on top of his most recent attempt at the Southern 500 last year. Elenz has three starts in the Cup Series, including last year's victory, and has led for a total of 24 laps. In nine Xfinity starts, Elenz holds one win, one pole, 142 laps led, six top-fives, and eight top-10 finishes. Elenz's Xfinity cars have finished inside the top-10 in all but one of his starts.
A Track with History: Darlington is known to be one of NASCAR’s oldest tracks and with Richard Petty being one of the drivers with an extensive history, he holds stats that will most likely never be touched again. ‘The King’ holds the record with 65 starts at the 1.36-mile asphalt track, and in those 65 starts Petty holds 4 poles, 3 wins, a record-breaking 25 Top-5s, 34 top-10s, and 2,391 laps led.
One Short of the Bosses: Jones has the opportunity to join some elite company should he be able to pull off a third win at Darlington. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's own Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty each hold three race wins at the historic track. Johnson won back-to-back in 2004 and later followed up with another victory in 2012, while Richard Petty won his first race in 1966 and then went back-to-back the next year in 1967. Combined, Johnson and Petty have led for a staggering 2,954 laps at "The Lady in Black".
#READwithErik: Fans are in for a special treat as they can join Erik Jones and his furry friend Oscar in the NASCAR Fan Zone at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday for a #READwithErik session. During this event, Jones will read "Hot Rod, Hot Dog" by Todd H. Doodler and donate copies of the book to a limited number of attendees.
Quoting Erik Jones: "Darlington is always a place I am excited to go to. Darlington for me has always been a good track; I always look forward to getting there and having an opportunity to run well. We were fortunate to win this race last year, so with us going back, hopes are high. I think everyone has gotten better, but I believe we have a good car and a solid opportunity to run really well. So, I always look forward to going to Darlington and having an opportunity to win a third Southern 500; that would be an awesome accomplishment."
