LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Darlington Raceway II

About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts a nd like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Welcome to the Club: On Monday, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced that NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series standout, Carson Hocevar, would join the team to drive the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway. Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 will mark Hocevar's second career Cup start, and a link to the full press release from the announcement can be found here.

NASCAR Cup Series Debut: Carson made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in June, filling in for the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team. He impressed early on, qualifying ahead of his teammate in the 26th position, but would be relegated to a 36th place finish due to a brake rotor failure which led to a crash.

Focusing on Cup: Hocevar was originally slated to drive the No. 77 Chevrolet entry for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington this weekend, but has opted to skip the event so he can pour all of his focus into competing in the Cup race. In five NXS starts this season, Hocevar has finished inside the top-10 on two occasions and earned his best finish of sixth place in the spring race held at Darlington.

Darlington Success: Carson can dance quite well with the Lady in Black. Counting five total starts at Darlington, Hocevar has finished inside the top-10 in every single race except for one, where he finished 11th. In last year's Truck Series race at the historic track, he came close to taking home the checkered flag, and would wind up finishing in the runner up spot.

Championship Contention: 2023 has been an incredible season for Carson Hocevar in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Back in April, the driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet was finally able to break through and secure his first career win at Texas Motor Speedway in an exciting finish. As the year went on, Hocevar would capitalize and win two more races at Nashville Superspeedway and Richmond Raceway. Most recently, at the Milwaukee Mile, Hocevar would challenge GMS Racing's Grant Enfinger for another win, ultimately finishing second. Currently seeded fourth in the playoffs standings, he has a large buffer to the cutline and has his sights set on advancing to the Round of 8.

Lambert at Darlington: Luke Lambert has 13 starts on top of the pit box in the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway. His first race as a Cup crew chief at this track came in 2013, and since that time, his cars have finished in the top-10 five times. In the spring race, the No. 42 team finished in 26th position. Lambert has made three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington, and last year, his team finished second in the spring race and won in the fall.

Quoting Carson Hocevar: Hocevar's thoughts on competing at Darlington Raceway:

"Darlington is a place that I've ran really well in the past, and whether that be in the Xfinity car or the truck, it's always been a place that I found very familiar right off the bat. It's a track that I really enjoy racing and running around, so to be able to go there in a Cup car now, a car that I'm hoping to continue to grow on and learn more about, at a place I feel really comfortable at, hopefully brings me up to speed with it. We get to have some fun this week; I'll definitely be leaning on Erik (Jones). Being from Michigan, we were teammates at one point when we were racing late models, and now to be teammates with him on Sunday will be cool. Obviously, he won this race here last year, so I've got a lot of tools and resources to get myself comfortable for Sunday. I'm very thankful of this opportunity from Maury (Gallagher) and Jimmie (Johnson), and look to give the guys on this Sunseeker Resort team a good run and continue to build my notebook with their car."