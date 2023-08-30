Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT DARLINGTON: Denny Hamlin made his first start for Joe Gibbs Racing at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in November 2004. That day, he started 27th and raced his way to an eighth-place finish. Since then, he has posted four NASCAR Cup Series wins at Darlington and five Xfinity Series victories – both are most amongst active drivers. Additionally, his 7.7-average finishing position is best all-time amongst drivers with more than two starts at the Track Too Tough to Tame.

Denny Hamlin made his first start for Joe Gibbs Racing at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in November 2004. That day, he started 27th and raced his way to an eighth-place finish. Since then, he has posted four NASCAR Cup Series wins at Darlington and five Xfinity Series victories – both are most amongst active drivers. Additionally, his 7.7-average finishing position is best all-time amongst drivers with more than two starts at the Track Too Tough to Tame. DOUBLE DUTY: Hamlin will pilot the No. 19 Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Darlington. The Saturday race at Darlington has treated Hamlin quite well over the years as he owns five wins (2006, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2017). Overall, he has posted 10 top-five finishes, 12 top-10s, five pole awards, and 629 laps led in 14 Xfinity Series starts at Darlington.

Hamlin will pilot the No. 19 Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Darlington. The Saturday race at Darlington has treated Hamlin quite well over the years as he owns five wins (2006, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2017). Overall, he has posted 10 top-five finishes, 12 top-10s, five pole awards, and 629 laps led in 14 Xfinity Series starts at Darlington. REGULAR SEASON RECAP: The No. 11 driver ended the regular season second in the overall points standings behind teammate Martin Truex Jr. During the 26-race regular season, Hamlin earned a pair of wins, nine top-five finishes, 12 top-10s, four pole awards, and 389 laps led. He enters the playoffs ranked third.

The No. 11 driver ended the regular season second in the overall points standings behind teammate Martin Truex Jr. During the 26-race regular season, Hamlin earned a pair of wins, nine top-five finishes, 12 top-10s, four pole awards, and 389 laps led. He enters the playoffs ranked third. HEATING UP: Hamlin leads all drivers with 374 points scored in the last 10 races. During that time, Hamlin has posted an 8.8-average finishing position with five finishes of third or better, including his 50th career win at Pocono Raceway in July.

Hamlin leads all drivers with 374 points scored in the last 10 races. During that time, Hamlin has posted an 8.8-average finishing position with five finishes of third or better, including his 50th career win at Pocono Raceway in July. GABEHART EFFECT: Since being paired with crew chief Chris Gabehart at the start of the 2019 season, Hamlin leads the Cup Series with 19 Cup Series victories and 75 top-five finishes. The duo also ranks second in top-10s (98) and laps led (4,520) over that stretch.

Since being paired with crew chief Chris Gabehart at the start of the 2019 season, Hamlin leads the Cup Series with 19 Cup Series victories and 75 top-five finishes. The duo also ranks second in top-10s (98) and laps led (4,520) over that stretch. HONORARY CREW MEMBER: The No. 11 team will welcome Jeff Burroughs as an honorary team member this Sunday in Darlington. Burroughs is a Sport Clips Team Leader who owns 18 locations in Delaware and Maryland. Since opening his first store in 2009, he has served the company as a dedicated member of the Team Leader Advisory Council and actively provides support for new Team Leaders seeking guidance and assistance.

The No. 11 team will welcome Jeff Burroughs as an honorary team member this Sunday in Darlington. Burroughs is a Sport Clips Team Leader who owns 18 locations in Delaware and Maryland. Since opening his first store in 2009, he has served the company as a dedicated member of the Team Leader Advisory Council and actively provides support for new Team Leaders seeking guidance and assistance. SPORT CLIPS: Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin in both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada.

Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin in both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada. HELP A HERO: Sport Clips is proud of its relationship with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Help A Hero scholarship program that was established in 2013. The program has awarded more than 2,500 scholarships totaling $11.55 million. The Help A Hero scholarship program is open to active-duty service members and veterans pursuing a variety of degrees. Learn more at www.VFW.org.

Sport Clips is proud of its relationship with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Help A Hero scholarship program that was established in 2013. The program has awarded more than 2,500 scholarships totaling $11.55 million. The Help A Hero scholarship program is open to active-duty service members and veterans pursuing a variety of degrees. Learn more at www.VFW.org. JGR AT DARLINGTON: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 10 Cup Series victories at Darlington Raceway. In 120 combined starts at the 1.366-mile track, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 69 top-10s, three pole awards, and 2,742 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, and Martin Truex Jr. join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Darlington.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 10 Cup Series victories at Darlington Raceway. In 120 combined starts at the 1.366-mile track, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 69 top-10s, three pole awards, and 2,742 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, and Martin Truex Jr. join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Darlington. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway begins Sunday, September 3, at 6 p.m. ET. Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both events will be broadcast live on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about racing at Darlington this weekend…

“It’s a great racetrack. It’s a place that I enjoy going and have had a lot of success at, so I have a lot of confidence going there to start the playoffs. I know my crew chief (Chris Gabehart) and my team are fired up about this weekend. I expect us to have a good run and to have a shot at winning. We just have to execute the race. It’s very long with a lot of pit stops and restarts and the track changes throughout the race, so we just have to stay on top of our adjustments and eliminate mistakes and we can have a good night.”

JGR PR