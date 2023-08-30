Christopher Bell - No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Cook Out Southern 500 at Darington Raceway

No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY: Christopher Bell will make his ninth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Darlington Raceway in the No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD on Sunday. Overall Bell has one top-five and two top-10 finishes at Darlington. In the spring race Bell pitted under caution from the second position with 18 laps remaining but had a loose wheel on the stop and had to come back down pit road. He came back to finish 14 th .

BELL NXS AT DARLINGTON: Bell has two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Darlington Raceway. Bell narrowly missed qualifying on the pole for each start, qualifying second both times and in 2019 he crossed the finish line fourth.

DAYTONA RECAP: Bell started 17 th Saturday night under the lights at Daytona International Speedway. He finished stage one second but got damage on lap 95. The team was able to pit for repairs and keep him on the lead lap. The race went into overtime, Bell took the final green-white-checkered 22 nd and gained a few positions to cross the finish line 16 th .

JGR AT DARLINGTON: JGR has claimed 10 NCS victories at Darlington. In 120 combined starts at the 1.366-mile oval, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 69 top-10s and 2,742 laps led. The championship-winning organization has three pole awards with an average start of 13.5 and average finish of 12.1.

RACE INFO: The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Darlington is one of my favorite tracks. This time of the year is always fun to get the pressure up and get the playoffs started.”

