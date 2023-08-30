Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Darlington Race Advance

"We are going to Darlington with plans on winning the race," said Suárez. "We are disappointed we aren't in the playoffs but we know we have work to do and we are going to use these final 10 races to bring home trophies and get ready for 2024."

Sunday's Southern 500 on the treacherous 1.3-mile oval in Darlington known as the "Lady in Black" is one of the crown jewels on the NASCAR schedule and a trophy every driver would like to hoist in victory lane.

Suárez hopes he has the same speed but better luck at Darlington on Sunday than he had in May. Suárez was the victim of a nine-car accident on the opening lap of the final stage triggered by a car losing a tire towards the front of the field. The No. 99 had climbed to fourth in the opening stage.

USA Network will televise Sunday's race at 6 p.m.