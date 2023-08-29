Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Quincy Compressor Ford Mustang Team Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Finishing 32nd at the Daytona International Speedway, Gilliland and the No. 38 Quincy Compressor team now shift their focus to “The Lady in Black.” Gilliland finished 11th the last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced at the 1.3- mile oval in May. Gilliland has two top-15's in his three NASCAR Cup Series starts at the track also known as the track “Too Tough to Tame.” For Gilliland, however, he’s had no problem finding his way to the front at the track. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “Our biggest focus this weekend is tire wear and pit strategy. Those will play a huge role this weekend with how tough this track is on tires and how long and grueling it is.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “I’m excited to go back to Darlington. We have had a lot of speed there and pulled out a few solid finishes. I just really like the challenge. It’s not an easy track and the Southern 500 is not an easy race, but I love the task and we’ve been able to get a few good results. “For us, it’s about getting more top-10 finishes to end this season and show more improvement. We want to do that for ourselves, our fans, our partners and for this weekend that means Quincy Compressors.”