No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Darlington Advance

Do you think the No. 10 team belongs in the playoffs this year? “I feel like this No. 10 team belongs in the playoffs again this year. There were just so many things that went wrong to put us in that must-win situation (at Daytona last weekend). You have to get an early win in the NextGen era to lock yourself in. Last year, we were in on points for a long time and then there were more and more new winners. I think there were a few opportunities, like New Hampshire, Richmond, Martinsville and Atlanta, where we could have capitalized and didn’t, or we had a major mechanical failure. We still have 10 weeks of work to do to try and run up front, and we’re not going to take our foot off the gas to do it. There are still a few tracks we can capitalize on and this NextGen car allows the non-playoff drivers to be a lot more competitive.” Do you enjoy racing at Darlington? “I always enjoy going to Darlington. It is a really tough racetrack – they call it ‘Too Tough Too Tame’ and that’s the slogan for a reason. The technicality of that racetrack is so difficult. It’s not like any other racetrack we go to and I know that each and every racetrack is unique, but Darlington is very unique. It has two corners that are very different and the racing surface is very narrow. We predominately race up against the fence, so we’re at 180 miles an hour and you’re trying to run 1 to 2 inches off the wall with very little room for error. One little slip and one little slide and you’re in the fence, so it’s just a very difficult racetrack, but that’s why we all love it. You’ve got to make sure it stays good on long runs. Darlington is notorious for wearing out tires, so you’ve got to have a car that has good grip and not wearing out the tires. Qualifying is important, too. You’ve got to make sure you have a good day on pit road and make sure you’re not losing spots and just put together solid races on those types of tracks. You can’t really afford to lose any positions because it’s so difficult to make them back up.” TSC PR