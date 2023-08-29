Affliction Clothing Partners with Live Fast Motorsports in Darlington

Live Fast Motorsports officially announces their partnership with Affliction Clothing for Darlington weekend. This collaboration marks a thrilling intersection of style and speed, combining Affliction's iconic designs with BJ McLeod’s passion for personal style.



"Team Affliction is so excited to see B.J. tear up the track with an Affliction designed car this weekend. The car features some of our most popular artwork and design elements. We believe this is the perfect representation of the LIVE FAST lifestyle that both B.J. and team Affliction live by everyday."



Affliction Clothing has long been recognized for its unique blend of rock 'n' roll aesthetics and streetwear sensibilities. Known for crafting apparel that inspires confidence, attitude, and individuality, Affliction's clothing has become a staple for those who want to make a statement with their style. This partnership with Live Fast Motorsports emphasizes Affliction's commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing adrenaline-fueled experiences.



“Affliction has been a huge asset to my wardrobe for the past two decades. As a proud member of Team Affliction, I look forward to showcasing my personal style on the track,” said the driver of the No. 78 Chevy Camaro, BJ McLeod.



Tune in on Sunday, September 3rd, to see the No. 78 Affliction Chevrolet Camaro take on the Cook Out Southern 500.



LFM PR