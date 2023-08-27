Transcript: Scott Graves - Press Conference - Daytona International Speedway

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by our race-winning crew chief, Scott Graves.

Can you tell us how you guys did this.

SCOTT GRAVES: Thanks.

Yeah, just a lot of things went right for us at the end. There was one point where we were kind of caught up in the big wreck, had to do a bit of work on the car, started at the back. Chris was able to work his way back up.

That final pit cycle, we had a really good cycle there with the group that pit. Our cars all came out in really good position to control the race there towards the end.

Obviously having Brad with us was huge. I think obviously that was the key, having our two cars lined up, being able to work together like that. We owe him a big thanks.

Pretty cool to see both RFK cars up there running 1-2 and get that finish. It's been a long time coming at a speedway race for us.

THE MODERATOR: We'll continue with questions.

Q. You have three wins on the season. Higher than people projected you coming into the season, I mean that in the best way. Do you feel like you're a championship favorite at this point?

SCOTT GRAVES: We're contenders, for sure. I think in the last month or month and a half, we've really seen a lot of growth with our team with what we've been able to do, just the execution of what we've been able to do through the races has really come together. It's really coming together at the right time.

I do believe that we can be serious contenders through this, through the Chase. Really looking forward to it.

Q. Is this as unbelievable to you as it is to us? It's not that the kid doesn't have talent, but you didn't have a three-win season on your bingo card when the year started.

SCOTT GRAVES: No, I was talking with a couple of guys about it in Victory Lane. All the years of trying and, like, struggling, everything that goes with it. It's so hard to win at this level because everybody is so good. Right now it's kind of clicking off, falling in place. It seems a little surreal that it can happen like that.

But honestly super excited about it. Can't wait to go get more.

Q. What is it about this car that makes it so difficult?

SCOTT GRAVES: Everybody is so close. I mean, it really takes a whole team. It takes the driver, good engineers in the setup, people at the shop putting everything together right. It takes the pit crew.

Right now it's the most complete team that I've been a part of. I think I've said that a few times. It's really come together from that side of it. That's what it takes. It's just like the mistakes are so hard to overcome now. If you have them, it's so hard to recover.

It's just been -- that part of it has been working really well.

Q. Obviously it's not one person that makes an impact. It's everybody in the shop. Certainly a big change with Brad coming over a couple years ago. How has he impacted the organization? How has he changed the direction or steered the ship in a different way?

SCOTT GRAVES: I give Brad a ton of credit for what we've done and how far the company's come along.

I think it started with appearance of the building. First thing is everything was redone, fresh paint, floors were redone, everything. Okay, that established that here is the look, this is what he wants.

Really it's kind of trickled down in everything. It starts at that level, but everything you work on is kind of the expectation is that it looks at that same level of detail.

Then he's really worked hard to push for the tools that we need as teams. It comes at an expense, right? It's a lot of money that maybe in the past has been, No, that's not necessary, you really don't need that.

He's really pushed to get the teams what we need to be successful. I feel like he's kind of cleared the path for that. Allows us to work on the things we always felt like we were good at. Now we're getting to show that and we have the tools and clear path to go work on things and make it right.

Q. You've seen these cars get upside down. Not going to speculate on the 41, but how you have seen the safety of these cars, what you've experienced in your situation, even NASCAR's response after an accident like what you went through?

SCOTT GRAVES: Yeah, I mean, obviously we went through that last year at Charlotte. Chris flipped several times down the frontstretch there. He came out of it relatively unscathed. From that standpoint, I'd have to say it was pretty safe.

I know there have been some things that have come up, working on obviously trying to soften the front clips. NASCAR has been very responsive on trying to, when something does come up, react to it. Don't have a lot of details on the 41 or what happened tonight. Hopefully everything is okay there with Ryan.

But, like I say, so far from what I've seen, it's been very safe. Obviously, like I say, there were some issues. I feel like NASCAR has reacted fairly quickly to those things to try to address them.

THE MODERATOR: Scott, thank you for your time. Congratulations. Good luck in the Playoffs.

SCOTT GRAVES: Thank you.

NASCAR PR