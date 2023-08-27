Ford Performance NASCAR: Buescher Victory Lane Quotes

CHRIS BUESCHER WINS DRAMATIC REGULAR SEASON FINALE AT DAYTONA

Chris Buescher won his third race of the season and fifth overall with today’s victory.

Ford has now won four of the last five Cup Series races.

The win is the 141st NASCAR Cup Series triumph for car owner Jack Roush and fourth under the Roush Fenway Keselowski banner.

Today’s win is Ford’s 726th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW – “It’s so awesome. So proud to get Fifth Third Bank in Victory Lane here with this Ford Mustang. What a heck of a push from Brad in those closing laps for that entire restart. We lined up and worked to get connected. We hardly came disconnected those last couple of laps and it was a little squirrely at times, but that’s what we work so hard to execute superspeedway racing for two years now. We’ve been so close. We’ve been within the last five laps of so many of these things to finally get it done here tonight is special.”





YOU’VE WON THREE RACES LATELY. HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE PLAYOFFS? “We certainly have the momentum on our side right now. Shoot, for playoff points that’s a huge step in the right direction. That puts us in a great spot here to head through the first round and all the way to Phoenix, but there are so many races along the way that I feel like we have such a good shot at. To get this done here today, oh man, this is so cool. That’s an RFK win right there. That was as much Brad driving or maybe even more than me down here tonight, but so cool to be right here in Victory Lane.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO WIN AT DAYTONA? “In that sense it’s amazing here. To get one of these things. Superspeedway racing is slowly growing on me. It’s not always been my favorite, but I’m sure enjoying it the last several years. I just want a road course win. It’s time for a road course win somewhere here along the way.”

