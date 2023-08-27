NASCAR Transcripts: Chris Buescher Frontstretch Quotes - Daytona International Speedway

Chris Buescher climbs out a winner at Daytona. The dream season for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing continues. Three wins in the last five races. Who saw this coming to close out the regular season? Walk me through the overtime finish. You owe the boss a thank you card.

CHRIS BUESCHER: A little more than that. So proud to get the car back into Victory Lane in Daytona. Knew we were coming here with a fast Mustang. Got there at the end. Showed it when it counted.

That's as much Brad's win as ours right there. That was the right help, aggressive, sticking with us. I was waiting for him to do something there come to the finish. I figured we'd be side by side. Looked like it stalled out a little behind there.

Just so thankful for Brad for all those pushes at the right time. Found each other here and there throughout the race, lost each other, and got back on when it counted.

Walk me through the last few weeks of this race team. What has it been like inside the walls with all the success?

CHRIS BUESCHER: That's hard to explain. It's awesome, though, to be sitting here again so quickly. What a heck of a start into the Playoffs right now. It's been a long time coming, a lot of work.

My wife is here for a win, so we finally got that done. No, just so amazing for us, this team did such a fantastic job. Damaged, got fixed, got back going, found our way.

NASCAR PR