Saturday, Aug 26

Burton Qualifies Third At Daytona

Friday, Aug 25 21
Burton Qualifies Third At Daytona WBR Photo

Harrison Burton, in the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang, has qualified a Cup-career-best third for Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, the final race of the 26-race regular season.

Burton earned that spot with a lap at 181.404 miles per hour in Friday’s qualifying session.

He was sixth in the opening round of qualifying, with a lap at 181.068 mph, which put him in the final qualifying round.

There was no practice prior to qualifying.

Friday’s effort was Burton’s second top-five start of the season. The first, a fifth-place, came at Atlanta Motor Speedway last month. 

With a win in Saturday’s race, any Cup regular driver not already assured of a berth in the 10-race Playoffs can join the elite 16 that will compete for the series championship. 

The Coke Zero 400 is scheduled to get the green flag just after 7 p.m. Saturday with TV coverage on NBC. 

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 35 and 95.

WBR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

