RCR Race Preview: Daytona International Speedway

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Realtree/Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Daytona International Speedway... Austin Hill has made four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, earning two victories (2022 and 2023) and one pole position (2023). The Winston, Georgia native has also competed in six NASCAR Truck Series events, securing the checkered flag in his 2019 victory. Daytona Success... Hill returns to Daytona International Speedway looking for a single season sweep after claiming the checkered flag in the season opener in February. The No. 21 Richard Childress Racing driver has found Victory Lane twice in the last three Xfinity Series races at the World Center of Racing. If Hill is able to win Friday’s night race, the 29-year-old will be just the second driver in series history to accomplish the single season sweep – joining Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2003). Double Duty... Hill will make his fifth career NASCAR Cup Series start as he pilots the No. 62 United Rentals Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports on Saturday. The pair has competed in two prior superspeedway races this season – Talladega Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. About Realtree... Realtree is the world's leading designer of photorealistic camouflage, marketer, and licensor with over 2,000 licensees utilizing the Realtree patterns and brand. Thousands of outdoor and lifestyle products are available in Realtree camouflage patterns. In addition, Realtree is committed to supporting individuals and groups that work to ensure our outdoor heritage, veterans and military affairs, the conservation of natural places, and the wildlife that resides there. About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com. AUSTIN HILL QUOTES: As the last race winner at Daytona International Speedway, what is the outlook and expectation heading back? “Our expectation is to win the race for sure, but it’s not going to be easy. Outside of Sheldon (Creed), we don’t have a ton of help out there, so we will have to be smart and control the race from up front. Same as in February, our car should be fast enough to have a shot at the pole, which will hopefully give us the track position to start the race. We have to be aggressive and calculated with our moves. If we lose track position, it will be tough to get it back, because the rest of the field knows that we are one of the cars to beat for the win. At the end of the race, a little bit of luck has to be involved in these superspeedway races. We will need to have everything work out, but the number one goal is to get as many stage points as possible and then go for the win at the end.” Does the August race at Daytona International Speedway have a different feel than the race in February? “Yes, because with it being hotter outside, the track will be slicker. Handling comes into effect a little more, which is what we noticed last year in the Xfinity Series car. I am expecting the same with the Cup car this weekend. You’re going to have to have a balance of being trimmed out with raw speed and having drivability in your car to where, if you need to make big moves, you can.” You’ve had a lot of success on superspeedways in your career. Is there a reason why? “The biggest thing for me is I feel like Derek Kneeland (Xfinity Series spotter) and I are really aggressive from the start of the race. During Stage 1, we learn to set ourselves up for Stage 2 and Stage 3. That is not going to change any; it’s just something that we have always done. If we get big runs, we pull out of line to see if it works. The more that you can learn in Stage 1 to apply to Stage 2 and 3, it sets you up better for when you get in the final 10 or 20 laps. You can apply everything that has been learned early in the race. This is something that is carried over for every race I’ve ever run on a superspeedway and probably won’t change going forward.”