NASCAR Cup Series Regular-Season Finale From Daytona International Speedway Presented This Saturday in Primetime on NBC & Peacock

The final spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be decided under the lights at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday night in primetime, as NBC Sports presents the regular-season finale Coke Zero Sugar 400 this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Pre-race coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green. NASCAR America post-race coverage will begin immediately following the checkered flag at 11 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.
William Byron won last weekend at Watkins Glen International for his Series-leading fifth victory of the season. Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick both clinched playoff spots this past weekend, leaving one spot available going into this weekend’s regular-season finale at Daytona. Bubba Wallace currently leads Ty Gibbs by 32 points for the final playoff position, with notable drivers like Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, and A.J. Allmendinger all in need of a win to make the playoffs.
Coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola begins Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network with Countdown to Green, leading into race coverage at 7:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s coverage on USA Network gets underway at 4 p.m. ET with Xfinity Series qualifying, immediately followed by Cup Series qualifying at 5 p.m. ET.
Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Daytona with lead NASCAR play-by-play announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Nate Ryan, Dave Burns and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and three-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Jarrett, auto racing icon Kyle Petty, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty and host Marty Snider will be featured on this weekend’s Countdown to Green pre-race coverage and post-race shows.
NBC Sports’ SuperMotocross analyst and 15-time AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael will drive the pace car for Saturday night’s Cup Series race and will be featured in a live interview with the broadcast booth as he leads the field around Daytona International Speedway.
Saturday’s coverage on NBC and Peacock will feature nine in-car cameras in addition to the traditional roof, rear bumper and driver cameras, providing additional viewpoints (spoiler, 360-degree, front bumper) to enhance NBC Sports’ primetime presentation from Daytona.
The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Post-race coverage will stream live on Peacock following all Cup Series races this season. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR coverage.
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play-by-Play: Rick Allen
- Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte
- Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Nate Ryan (Friday), Parker Kligerman (Saturday)
STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM
- Host: Marty Snider
- Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Brad Daugherty
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – NBC, USA Network
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Date
|Coverage
|Platform(s)
|Time (ET)
|Fri., Aug. 25
|NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
|NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|3 p.m.
|NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
|USA Network
|4 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
|USA Network
|5 p.m.
|Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series
|USA Network
|7 p.m.
|NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
|USA Network
|7:30 p.m.
|NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race
|USA Network
|10 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 26
|Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series
|NBC, Peacock
|7 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
|NBC, Peacock
|7:30 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race
|Peacock
|11 p.m.*
*Immediately following race coverage
INDYCAR: BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., is presented this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Post-race coverage will begin immediately after the race at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Live coverage of qualifying and practice will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.
Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road.
Alex Palou can clinch his second championship in the last three seasons if he leads the standings by 108 points following Sunday’s race. Palou (539 points) currently holds a 101-point lead over six-time series champion Scott Dixon (438 points). 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, currently third in the points standings, has taken home the checkered flag at three consecutive races at World Wide Technology Raceway.
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play by Play: Kevin Lee
- Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe
- Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Georgia Henneberry
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – NBC
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Date
|Coverage
|Platform(s)
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Aug. 26
|Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – Practice
|Peacock
|10:45 a.m.
|Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Qualifying
|Peacock
|2 p.m.
|Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – Final Practice
|Peacock
|5:30 p.m.
|INDY NXT by Firestone Race
|Peacock
|7:25 p.m.
|Sun., Aug. 27
|Bommarito Automotive Group 500
|NBC, Peacock
|3:30 p.m.
|Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Post-Race
|NBC, Peacock
|5:30 p.m.
IMSA: MICHELIN GT CHALLENGE AT VIR
Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Michelin GT Challenge at VIR in Alton, Vir., is presented this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The two hour and 40-minute race, which marks the third-to-last event of the 2023 season, features two car classes in competition: GT Daytona (GTD) and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play by Play: Brian Till
- Analyst: Calvin Fish
- Pit Reporters: Hannah Newhouse, Matt Yocum
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – USA Network
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Date
|Coverage
|Platform(s)
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Aug. 26
|IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying
|Peacock
|10 a.m.
|VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 1
|Peacock
|12:05 p.m.
|Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1
|Peacock
|2:15 p.m.
|Michelin Pilot Challenge
|Peacock
|4:50 p.m.
|Sun., Aug. 27
|VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2
|Peacock
|8:55 a.m.
|Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2
|Peacock
|11:30 a.m.
|IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
|USA Network, Peacock
|2 p.m.
PRO MOTOCROSS: IRONMAN
The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship regular season concludes with the Ironman National this Saturday in Crawfordsville, Ind., with uninterrupted coverage of every moto from 1-5:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.
Jett Lawrence, who has won all 20 motos this season, clinched the 450 Class Championship following last weekend’s race. Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper are only separated by 22 points in the 250 Class standings following Lawrence’s win at Budds Creek.
Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday for the Ironman National gets underway at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.
A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here.
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
- Analyst: James Stewart
- Pit Reporter: Jason Thomas
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – CNBC
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Date
|Coverage
|Platform(s)
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Aug. 26
|Pro Motocross – Race Day Live
|Peacock
|10 a.m.
|Pro Motocross – Ironman National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Mon., Aug. 28
|Pro Motocross – Ironman National
|CNBC
|2 a.m.*
* *Encore presentation
THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD
The latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download discusses races 25 through 27 of Dale Earnhardt’s 1979 NASCAR Cup season. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.
