Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Daytona

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his goal at this superspeedway race: "At all the superspeedways, I just crash. It’s difficult. I feel like we have gotten a lot better at it. I don’t think style is the right word, but it takes a different mindset to race there (superspeedways). We’ve done a much better job at positioning ourselves to the front of the pack. One small decision can lead to you losing a little track position and even ultimately getting into a crash. I’d like to get some good finishes. I’m not even looking for a win, I just want to finish. We (the No. 5 team) have not finished at a superspeedway race this year. If we keep positioning ourselves towards the front, it’s going to work out eventually."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's hopes for Daytona International Speedway: "Speedway racing has not been kind to us for whatever reason. We always bring fast cars and that is such a huge credit to everyone at the engine shop here at Hendrick Motorsports and all the folks building the race cars. Every time we unload at a speedway, we know we are going to be competitive. We just continue to get caught up in action on track. Hopefully, at some point that turns around for us and we can find ourselves in a good spot at the end of the race and get a good finish. Of course, this weekend our mindset is going to be getting a good finish to help our teammates as much as we can. We have two must-win cars that need to get into the playoffs, so we need to be good teammates and pushers – being a good wingman however we can do it. We want to put ourselves in position to be around and be helpful at the end of the race."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the adversity the team has faced this season: "I just really appreciate everyone on this No. 9 team for continuing to show up and fight every week. It’s been a different year for sure – not one that I would like to do over. There’s definitely a lot of lessons learned, and I think there'll be some good to come from this on the back end and this season to come. So, I’m looking forward to this weekend. Hopefully, we can get in the show. Worst case, try to get the No. 9 car in the owner playoffs and make a run at that, regardless. I’m looking forward to opportunities ahead, continuing to fight and trying to improve these last 11 weeks."



Elliott on how he approaches superspeedway racing: "Those races are so tough, but I think as we've seen over the last few years, track position ends up being a really important piece of the puzzle at those races. The (Daytona) night race in the summer becomes a bit of a wreck fest, so trying to balance that stuff is tough. I think one important piece of plate racing is establishing yourself as one of those guys who can make a difference and make a lane move forward. I’m just excited to get down there and give it a shot."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on if he thinks the No. 24 team is ready for the playoffs: "I think we’re in good form right now. I think we’re close. It’s kind of like football, and we’ve used that analogy a lot this week, in that it’s going to continue to get harder. Guys are going to get faster over the weeks. I think at this point, if the championship was next week, we would say ‘yeah let’s do this.’ Hopefully, we feel the same way after Martinsville (Speedway) and go into Phoenix (Raceway) prepared. I think we’re in good form now, but a lot can change."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the plan for Daytona: "For this weekend, it’s going to be all about helping our teammates in the Nos. 9 and 48. We want to figure out how to be a good pusher and help one of them get to the win. That’s our number one goal: To help the organization. And to be honest, I like that. If we can do that, we’re also guaranteeing ourselves a good finish and you have a purpose. You have an exact way on how you want to approach the race and that’s to help one of your teammates."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the goal at Daytona: "Obviously, this situation is not ideal, but we have one option – win. I have mixed feelings because normally, I feel like I draft well with the No. 9 car and Chase Elliott, but this weekend, I have to beat him. We have a great team, a great pit crew, and as long as we can stay out of the big one, there is no reason we can’t go compete for a win this Saturday and grab the last playoff spot."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his confidence heading to Daytona: "We had a really good race here for the DAYTONA 500 – starting on the pole and taking home a top-five finish. We have also had speed at the other superspeedways this year, so we have a lot of confidence we will have a fast No. 48 Ally Arena Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this Saturday under the lights. Our team does a good job of staying focused in high-pressure situations and this weekend is another shot for us to show up and compete. If we can keep our heads down and execute the way our team knows we can, there is no reason we can’t punch our ticket to the playoffs."