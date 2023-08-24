Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Daytona

HIGH FIVE: When the NASCAR Cup Series raced at Watkins Glen International this past Sunday, William Byron and the No. 24 team took home the checkered flag – their fifth of the season. On race day, Byron started second and finished stage one in that spot. A call by crew chief Rudy Fugle to pit two laps into the second stage set Byron up to take the lead and the stage two win. Despite a mid-race caution, Byron continued to dominate the 90-lap event, crossing the finish line first for his first NASCAR road course win. He is the eighth different driver to win five races in a season for Hendrick Motorsports.
WHAT’S IN A NUMBER?: With his win at Watkins Glen, Byron continues to extend the history of the No. 24. At 102 victories in the Cup Series, the No. 24 is now tied with the No. 2 for third on the all-time wins list by car number. The No. 43 is second at 200 and the No. 11 is atop the board at 230. Byron’s five victories in the No. 24 this season are tied for the eighth-most wins in a single season with the number.
NEXT GEN DUO: Since the introduction of the Next Gen Cup Series car in 2022, Byron and Fugle have collected seven wins together. Not only is that the most by a driver but it is also the most by a crew chief in the same time period.
ONE MORE: Heading into the regular-season finale, Byron is third in the Cup Series driver points standings, 76 markers behind the leader. He continues to have a career-best year, leading the series in wins (five), stage wins (eight) and laps run in the top five (2,778). Byron’s 876 laps led are not only the top mark in the series but are also a single-season best mark for the 25-year-old driver. His nine top-five finishes are tied for the second-most in the sport’s top division. In addition, Byron ranks third in average running position (10.24) and laps run in the top 10 (3,707).
DRAFT DAY: When it comes to tracks that involve drafting, Byron is consistently running up front. He has three wins on these types of tracks – his first Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway in August 2020 and at the re-configured Atlanta Motor Speedway in March 2022 and July 2023. Two of those drafting wins came with the Next Gen car – tied for the most by a driver with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. He also has led 213 laps at drafting tracks since the start of the 2022 season – the most of any driver.
BEACHCOMBER: Byron has 11 Cup Series starts at Daytona. In that time, he has collected one win, two top-five finishes, two top-10s and led 94 laps. However, his stats don’t accurately depict Byron’s success at the 2.5-mile oval. This is the venue where he collected his first pole award (2019 DAYTONA 500) and his first Cup Series win (2020). Byron also won the Duel qualifying race in 2020 and was in position to capture the win during the summer race in 2019 before weather ended the event early, leaving him with a runner-up finish. Byron’s success at Daytona doesn’t end there. During his 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship campaign, he led 29 laps to score the victory, becoming the youngest driver with an Xfinity Series win at Daytona at 19 years, 7 months and 1 day.
RUDY, RUDY, RUDY: Saturday night’s race at Daytona will be Fugle’s sixth on top of the box in the Cup Series at the 2.5-mile oval. In 2021, the No. 24 duo of Fugle and Byron started both races at the Florida-based track from the front row. However, despite running up front in every Daytona event they’ve raced at together in the Cup Series, misfortune has struck the No. 24 as they have been collected in on-track incidents before the checkered flag on four occasions. Aside from those five Cup starts, the Livonia, New York, native has nine other national series starts at Daytona, with seven coming in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Fugle has one runner-up result, one top-five finish and two top-10s across those seven races. Of those Truck Series starts, one of them was with Byron, where the duo qualified and finished 13th.
PIT ROAD PROWESS: After 25 races in the 2023 season, the No. 24 pit crew remains in the top spot with the fastest average four-tire pit stop time of 11.078 seconds. The No. 24 pit crew consists of Spencer Bishop (jackman), Jeff Cordero (front-tire changer), Orane Ossowski (rear-tire changer), Ryan Patton (tire carrier) and Landon Walker (fueler).
RAPTOR® TOUGH: For this weekend’s regular-season finale at Daytona, Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will have RaptorTough.com back on board. RAPTOR® is a durable protective coating that is designed to tolerate the toughest climatic conditions and can be applied to a wide range of items, including truck beds, lawnmowers, outdoor furniture and more. With 16 pre-mixed colors available, it’s easy to personalize anything you want to protect. RAPTOR® is available at local paint distributors, auto parts stores, and online retailers. For a better look at Byron’s No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, click here.