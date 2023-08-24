Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Daytona Race Advance

Daniel Suárez:

Is there pressure?

“Well everyone is different, right? Like the way I personally perform, I love being in these kind of scenarios. I feel like as a race car driver and as an athlete, you really live for moments like this. You don’t get to experience moments like this all the time. And when you do experience these moments, I feel like that’s really when you get to show what you’re built of."

How would you evaluate your season?

"You know, that’s a difficult question because I feel like it’s been a little bit of a roller coaster for the No. 99 team. In the beginning of the season, we had a lot of speed, but we were not executing right. Either I was making a mistake, or we were having wrong lights on the dash, or you name it...there were a lot of things happening and we were just not executing right. And then later in the year, the middle part of the year - we started executing better, but then we didn’t have the speed. The speed was just okay, it wasn’t winning speed anymore like it was at the beginning of the year.

"I think there is a lot of room for improvement. I’m very harsh on myself. I’m always trying to find perfection. But I also think in the last few weeks, we’ve been on the right track again. So it’s hard for me to put a number or a rate for this year, but I think it’s been inconsistent. I think we still have some work to do. My plan for this 2023 season was to be able to just be more consistent than what we were and in a stronger fashion. And we’ve been there, but not all of the time. So we have some work to do. I believe that I say this and we can win and then we turn the whole thing around. But I feel like we still have to continue to work, continue to not feel like that we’ve settled and continue to move forward.”