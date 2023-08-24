LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ Announces Key Leadership Moves

In an effort to strengthen LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's business operations team, CEO Cal Wells III announced today two key executive promotions, effective immediately.

Bill Scott, formerly Executive Vice President & General Counsel of LEGACY M.C. has been named Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Scott will oversee all the Club’s business operations departments including marketing, sales, human resources, licensing and accounting.

Scott’s experience with the Petty family dates to 1998. A native of Metairie, La., Scott graduated with a bachelor’s degree from William & Mary and received a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the University of Virginia School of Law. Scott served as the EVP and General Counsel of Petty Enterprises, The Richard Petty Driving Experience, Petty GMS and Richard Petty Motorsports.

Recently, Cal Wells III, a forty-year veteran in the motorsports industry, was named Chief Executive Officer by LEGACY M.C. co-owners Maury Gallagher, Jimmie Johnson and Team Ambassador Richard Petty.

"Bill is a great leader and one of those people that caught my attention as I immersed myself in this organization,” said Wells III. “His skills are in alignment with what the Club needed on the business side, and I know with the depth of talent within LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Bill’s leadership will take this group to the next level and help drive us forward for years to come.”

“LEGACY M.C.'s continued success is attributed to its dedicated team, innovative strategies, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients,” stated Scott. “I’m excited about this role as I know we are building something special here at LEGACY M.C. We are building not only a competitive race team but a business operations team who can provide turnkey experiences for our partners. We have a great group of talented people here and I am proud to be working with them towards the same goal.”

In addition to Scott being named as COO, the Club promoted current director of communications Amy Walsh-Stock to Vice President, Communications. Walsh-Stock is a native of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and began her career in motorsports in 2000. From 2004-2020 Walsh-Stock worked at Hendrick Motorsports in various roles and has managed Johnson’s media relations efforts since 2014, moving with Johnson to Chip Ganassi Racing when he competed in the NTT INDYCAR Series in 2021-2022.

Walsh-Stock was awarded the 2020 National Motorsports Press Association’s Ken Patterson Helping Others Award and was a co-recipient of the 2022 Jim Chapman Award for PR Excellence. She graduated from Penn State University, Boston University, and serves as a student mentor for the Penn State Sports Business Club.

In addition to Wells III and the new appointments of Scott and Walsh-Stock, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s leadership team includes Mike Beam, President; John Lewensten, SVP, Partnership Services; Joey Cohen, VP, Race Operations; Andrew Feit, VP, Partnership Development; Jim Hannigan, VP, Licensing; Justin Baldwin Director, Partnership Development and Kristen Bauer, Director, Partnership Services.

“Jimmie and Maury brought me to the Club to help position the right people in the right areas,” said Wells III. “With the current leadership and key people in place such as Bill, Amy and the entire business operations team, the Club will be aligned for success moving forward and complement what we are doing on the competition side."

LMC PR