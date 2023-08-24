Beard Motorsports: Austin Hill Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Advance

● Beard Motorsports is back in action this weekend with the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. It is the fourth start of the season for the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro, which has made appearances earlier this season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and, most recently, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. NASCAR Xfinity Series championship-contending driver Austin Hill will be back behind the wheel for Beard Motorsports this weekend. ● Multiples of five headline the weekend for the combination of Beard Motorsports and Hill. When the 29-year-old driver takes the green-flag for Saturday night’s race, it will be his fifth career start in NASCAR Cup Series competition while it will mark the 25th start for Beard Motorsports. Beard Motorsports made its Cup Series debut in 2017 and, up until the 2023 NASCAR season, competed exclusively at the big tracks of Daytona and Talladega. Races at Atlanta and Michigan were new to the Beard schedule this season, and the team will wrap up its 2023 campaign with another first by competing in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway road course in October. ● United Rentals partners with Beard Motorsports for this weekend’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona. It is the first of two races at which the United Rentals colors will adorn the hood of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet. With an integrated network of 1,487 rental locations in North America, 14 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand, United Rentals, Inc., is the largest equipment rental company in the world. Founded in 1997 the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province within North America. The company’s approximately 25,750 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and other customers. United Rentals will be the primary sponsor for Beard’s last scheduled race of the 2023 season at Charlotte. ● The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be Hill’s fifth Cup Series start but his first in the Cup Series at Daytona. The Beard family fielded the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro with Hill there during Speedweek in February with plans to race in the season-opening Daytona 500. The team was poised to advance to the starting field for the Daytona 500 when the No. 62 Chevrolet was caught up in a multicar accident during the closing laps of its qualifying race. While Hill is technically a Daytona rookie in Cup Series competition, his skill on the superspeedways is anything but novice-like. Driving for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the Winston, Georgia, native has a total of six wins – two of which have been scored at Daytona and another two at Atlanta, which now features the same superspeedway-style racing exercised at Daytona and Talladega. ● It’s appropriate that Beard Motorsports’ 25th start as a Cup Series team takes place at Daytona – the place where the team’s NASCAR Cup Series journey began in 2017, when it started 39th in the Daytona 500 with former driver-turned vice president of racing operations, Brendan Gaughan. The Las Vegas native ran a patient race that day, scoring an 11th-place result in the Great American Race. The No. 62 Beard Chevrolet has been a part of the starting field for 10 races on Daytona’s the 2.5-mile oval since 2017, and one in the road-course race that took place there in 2020. In those 10 starts on the oval, the No. 62 team has one top-five and four top-10 finishes. ● The No. 62 Beard team operates as a family owned and run team that started out as a passion project for the late Mark Beard Sr. Since his passing in early 2021, the team has operated under the guidance of family matriarch Linda Beard. The team is managed and nourished by daughter Amie Beard, who manages the day-to-day operations, and son Mark Jr., who provides leadership and support. Darren Shaw continues to oversee car and team preparations in the role of crew chief while the team continues to leverage the power of ECR engines. Beard Motorsports and its family owned company, Beard Oil Distributing – a certified women-owned business – both operating and thriving in male-dominated industries.