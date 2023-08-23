RaceChoice.com Racing: Ryan Preece Daytona Advance

● Welcome to the Team, RaceChoice.com: RaceChoice, a longstanding partner of Preece, will be the primary partner on the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang this weekend. Preece and his racecar will sport a teal-and-pink, Miami vibes wrap appropriate for a race in the Sunshine State in showcasing RaceChoice’s first time as a primary partner in a NASCAR Cup Series race. For racers by racers, RaceChoice is the premier destination for motorsports safety and performance products. Located in Middletown, Connecticut, the company proudly services racers across the United States through its platform, RaceChoice.com. With over 15 years in the industry and on the track, its commitment extends beyond transactions. The company is dedicated to ensuring every racer has access to the world's best brands at prices that won't break the bank. RaceChoice.com’s mission is clear: provide quality racing safety and performance parts that racers can trust, both on and off the track. While its base of customers has grown substantially over the years, and they’re treated like more than customers, they’re fellow racers. Whether gearing up for the drop of a flag or the flash of a light, RaceChoice is right there alongside its fellow racers, championing performance and safety every step of the way. ● Last Weekend: Preece and the No. 41 team started 30th and finished 17th Sunday on the seven-turn, 2.45-mile Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International road course. The 90-lap race had only one caution for four laps, making it all the more difficult for Preece and his team to work their way further to the front using strategy. ● Where He Stands: Preece heads to Daytona 24th in the driver standings with 423 points. ● VIP Race Day Experience: RaceChoice.com, a proud partner of Preece, has launched its second VIP race day experience giveaway for fans this season. Fans can enter through Sept. 30. The winner will receive airfare and a two-night stay in Phoenix for the season-ending Championship 4 race weekend. RaceChoice.com will also give the winners two pit passes for the race and a meet-and-greet with Preece, driver of the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang. Visit RaceChoice.com for deals and more information.