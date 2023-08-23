Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Daytona Advance

Last year, you were headed to the August Daytona race already locked into the playoffs. Talk about the difference in preparation for a Daytona race that is your last shot at making this year’s 16-driver playoff lineup. “It’s a big difference. You go in knowing that you want to do anything you can to put yourself in position to win and take your team into the playoffs, but there are going to be a lot of other guys with the same plan. You want to win every race, but maybe if we had already done that, we’d go into this one a little more focused on winning a stage, picking up playoff points, or something like that. Daytona is already a tough race to prepare for. Anything can happen and it makes it tough to stick to a specific strategy. We’ve done well there, so I know we are capable, it’s just going to come down to a lot of good luck and no mistakes on our part to even have a shot at being in position at the end. From there, anything can happen.” This year’s first Daytona race didn’t end well after you were caught up in an accident with less than 20 laps to go, but you recovered well to finish fourth in the next superspeedway race at Talladega. Does that Talladega finish boost confidence that you can get yourself into that position at the end? “Yeah, I think so. We were executing really well at Daytona before that wreck took us out, and then we went to Talladega and were able to stick it out until the end and come out with a good finish. So, that’s why I say I know we are capable. Unfortunately, a lot of what happens will probably be out of our control, but I think we’ll show up with a fast car and we know the Fords usually do really well on the superspeedways.” TSC PR