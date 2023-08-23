Richard Childress Racing Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Morgan & Morgan

Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, has signed a multi-year, multi-race agreement with Richard Childress Racing as part of an innovative partnership with both Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch. The agreement marks the first race team trial injury law firm partnership within the NASCAR Cup Series.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Richard Childress Racing and support Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon in the coming years,” said Dan Morgan, managing partner of Morgan & Morgan. “Morgan & Morgan is dedicated to fighting and winning for the people, not the powerful, and RCR’s shared interests in giving back to the community and cause marketing further solidified this partnership. We can’t wait to see Kyle and Austin represent Morgan & Morgan on the track.”

Morgan & Morgan will make their NASCAR Cup Series debut with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon at the Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The race will air live on USA beginning at 6 p.m. EST. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch is scheduled to race the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2023. Morgan & Morgan will sponsor both drivers for more races to come in 2024.

“Morgan & Morgan’s family focus, investment in technology, innovative approach to business and trustworthiness aligns well with Richard Childress Racing and the way we operate our race team,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “This is a first-of-its-kind partnership within the NASCAR Cup Series and we’re proud to be trailblazers in the personal injury law firm sponsorship category.”

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

RCR PR